Podium finishes for Peninsula figure skaters

Skaters from Peninsula Figure Skating Club show off their hardware from the 2018 Vancouver Island Regional Championships. (Peninsula Figure Skating Club)

NORTH SAANICH – Peninsula Figure Skating Club members of all ages spent the weekend in Port Alberni from Feb. 2 to 4 for the 2018 Vancouver Island Regional Championships.

With nine skaters competing, the club was well-represented, with 10 podium finishes in various events and the most personal bests achieved yet in competition for the 2017/18 season.

Jaida Lewis brought home a silver medal in the Pre-Introductory Interpretive category, as well as a fourth place finish in Star 4 Girls U13 Group 2.

Jordyn Mitchell snagged two medals over the weekend, a gold in the Introductory Interpretive category, and a silver in STAR 3 Girls Group 2.

Megan Rebneris brought home a gold medal in the Gold Interpretive category and placed ninth in the STAR 6 Women category, and Jane Hopkins placed sixth in STAR 4 Girls U13 Group 1.

Grace Kosick, who was competing for the first time ever, brought home silver in the STAR 2 Girls Group 1, and Julianna Steinbring also brought home silver in the STAR 2 Girls category, but in Group 6.

Hayley Gunasinghe brought home two bronze medals, in the STAR 7 and STAR 8 Women’s category, Nicole Beaulac brought home silver in the STAR 5 Girls 13 & Over category, and Cassidy Steen also snagged a silver in the Gold Women category.

The season isn’t over yet; skaters are preparing for the final two regular-season competitions – the 2018 Super Series STARSkate Final in Kelowna from March 2 to 4 (with six Club skaters competing) and the 2018 Super Series Vancouver Island Competition from April 6 to 8 in Parksville.

For more information on Peninsula Figure Skating Club, see peninsulafigureskatingclub.com.

— Peninsula Figure Skating Club