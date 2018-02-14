Skaters from Peninsula Figure Skating Club show off their hardware from the 2018 Vancouver Island Regional Championships. (Peninsula Figure Skating Club)

Podium finishes for Peninsula figure skaters

Island regional championships held in Port Alberni

NORTH SAANICH – Peninsula Figure Skating Club members of all ages spent the weekend in Port Alberni from Feb. 2 to 4 for the 2018 Vancouver Island Regional Championships.

With nine skaters competing, the club was well-represented, with 10 podium finishes in various events and the most personal bests achieved yet in competition for the 2017/18 season.

Jaida Lewis brought home a silver medal in the Pre-Introductory Interpretive category, as well as a fourth place finish in Star 4 Girls U13 Group 2.

Jordyn Mitchell snagged two medals over the weekend, a gold in the Introductory Interpretive category, and a silver in STAR 3 Girls Group 2.

Megan Rebneris brought home a gold medal in the Gold Interpretive category and placed ninth in the STAR 6 Women category, and Jane Hopkins placed sixth in STAR 4 Girls U13 Group 1.

Grace Kosick, who was competing for the first time ever, brought home silver in the STAR 2 Girls Group 1, and Julianna Steinbring also brought home silver in the STAR 2 Girls category, but in Group 6.

Hayley Gunasinghe brought home two bronze medals, in the STAR 7 and STAR 8 Women’s category, Nicole Beaulac brought home silver in the STAR 5 Girls 13 & Over category, and Cassidy Steen also snagged a silver in the Gold Women category.

The season isn’t over yet; skaters are preparing for the final two regular-season competitions – the 2018 Super Series STARSkate Final in Kelowna from March 2 to 4 (with six Club skaters competing) and the 2018 Super Series Vancouver Island Competition from April 6 to 8 in Parksville.

For more information on Peninsula Figure Skating Club, see peninsulafigureskatingclub.com.

— Peninsula Figure Skating Club

