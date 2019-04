Sam was last seen on April 17 in Esquimalt

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Johnny Sam, who was last seen on Wednesday, April 17 in Esquimalt. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD officers are asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Johnny Sam.

Sam is a 21-year-old First Nations man standing five feet, eleven inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Sam was last seen in Esquimalt around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17. Police and Sam’s family are concerned for his well-being. If you see Sam, please call 911.