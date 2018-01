Terrence Lafortune, 13, last seen at Bayside Middle School

Terrence Lafortune, 13, was last seen at Bayside Middle School on the morning of Jan. 11, 2018.

Central Saanich Police are searching for a boy who left Bayside Middle School today. Terrence Lafortune, 13, is 5’ 7” tall with long, black hair. Central Saanich Police are concerned for his safety.

Lafortune was last seen wearing black pants and a white, grey and black plaid shirt with a tie.

If the public has any information on the whereabouts of Lafortune, please contact the Central Saanich Police at 250-652-4441.

The PNR has requested comment from the Central Saanich Police.