Porta-potties replace washrooms at Cadboro-Gyro Park until water main fixed

People visiting Saanich’s Cadboro-Gyro Park will have to use porta-potties instead of the usual washrooms at the park until further notice after a pipe broke, creating a water leak, on Monday.
The water main for the washrooms at Cadboro-Gyro Park broke Monday afternoon, causing them to close for maintenance. Saanich Parks and Recreation representative, Kelsie McLeod, said the district is bringing in porta-potties as a temporary fix.
“The parks team is repairing the broken water main now,” McLeod said. Saanich Parks and Recreation doesn’t expect the repair to take longer than a few days.
We have a water leak at Cadboro-Gyro Park causing the washrooms to be closed! We have porta-potties on the way until this can be fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience! #SaanichParks pic.twitter.com/f8NZbgOgzc
For updates on the toilet situation at Cadboro-Gyro Park, Saanich Parks and Recreation suggests keeping an eye on their Twitter account.
