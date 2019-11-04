Porta-potties replace washrooms at Cadboro-Gyro Park until water main fixed

People visiting Saanich’s Cadboro-Gyro Park will have to use porta-potties instead of the usual washrooms at the park until further notice after a pipe broke, creating a water leak, on Monday.

READ ALSO: Flooding help coming for Saanich’s Cadboro-Gyro Park

The water main for the washrooms at Cadboro-Gyro Park broke Monday afternoon, causing them to close for maintenance. Saanich Parks and Recreation representative, Kelsie McLeod, said the district is bringing in porta-potties as a temporary fix.

“The parks team is repairing the broken water main now,” McLeod said. Saanich Parks and Recreation doesn’t expect the repair to take longer than a few days.

We have a water leak at Cadboro-Gyro Park causing the washrooms to be closed! We have porta-potties on the way until this can be fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience! #SaanichParks pic.twitter.com/f8NZbgOgzc — Saanich Parks & Rec (@SaanichParksRec) November 4, 2019

For updates on the toilet situation at Cadboro-Gyro Park, Saanich Parks and Recreation suggests keeping an eye on their Twitter account.

READ ALSO: Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood gets ready for its close up

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com