Red Baron remote controlled triplane stolen from Michell Airpark

A Lego model of a Fokker triplane, like the remote control airplane that was taken from a locked storage containter at the Michall Airpark, site of the annual Largest Little Airshow. (File)

Landscaping equipment and a “Red Baron” style remote controlled airplane were stolen from a locked storage container at the site of Victoria’s Largest Little Airshow.

A post on the Facebook page of the Victoria Radio Control Modelers Society states someone broke into a locked maintenance container at Michell Airfield on Lochside Drive in Central Saanich between Jan. 20 and 27.

Taken was a John Deere riding lawn mower, gas-powered weed eaters and the model Fokker Tri-plane that flies against the club’s Snoopy dog house remote controlled aircraft during the annual airshow.

“Although the items stolen can be replaced, the non-profit Society operates on a small annual budget and it will be difficult to raise funds to replace the items,” stated the post.

The airshow and club members have raised thousands of dollars for local charity at their annual airshows — most notably for CFAX Santas Anonymous and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation in the past. The post stated the club has raised more than $289,000 over the last 16 years.

The club is urging anyone with information about the theft to contact the Central Saanich Police.