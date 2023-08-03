Saanich police take over suspicious death case from major crime unit

The case was previously being investigated by VIIMCU

The Saanich Police Department is taking over the investigation into the death of Steven Middleton from the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

In a news release Thursday (Aug. 3), Saanich police said VIIMCU was originally engaged to investigate the death after Middleton’s body was discovered in Oak Bay on July 26, but the municipality’s major crime unit will now be leading the investigation.

No reason for the change was provided.

Police continue to treat Middleton’s death as suspicious and encourage anyone with information that may help investigators to contact them at majorcrime@saanichpolice.ca.

On July 28, police launched an appeal for anyone with dash cams to check their system if they were travelling on Beach Drive, between Cadboro Bay Village and Gonzales Bay, or the surrounding streets, from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

