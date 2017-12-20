Sidney’s safety building now costs $14.8 million

Town says most of added costs will be covered by BC Ambulance Service

Sidney’s new community safety building has now reached $14.8 million, thanks to the latest bids on the ongoing construction of the joint fire hall and ambulance station.

The latest quote on the project’s overall cost — up around $300,000 from the last tender process — comes after the Town received two bids: one for the mechanical contract for the structure and the other for the doors. On Monday, Town Council approved the bids — again lamenting the fact that there was only one company to bid on both contracts.

Doors, frames and hardware will be done by McGreggor Thompson at a cost of $289,000 — of which $165,000 is being covered by the BC Ambulance Service. The reason for that, is the door tender changed when the Ambulance Service asked for added security access controls.

“One tender would have come in under budget,” said Councillor Peter Wainwright, “except BC Ambulance added the security access controls and increasing the cost.”

He said the Town pays for the entire project up front, but the BC Ambulance Service will cover that cost later.

The mechanical work will be done by Erb Technical Contracting Ltd., at a cost of $1.55 million — and that’s more than $550,000 over the Town’s budget.

“It’s a hard day when you award a contract when you only receive one bid,” said Coun. Mervyn Lougher-Goodey. “But we’re all aware of what’s going on out there, especially in mechanical systems. We are really stuck, we have to do this.”

Taken with other tender packages, some cost savings in supplier bids and a re-evaluation of the building needs, that pushes the overall project cost to $14.8 million. According to Town staff, thanks to the BC Ambulance Service covering most of this latest increase, the impact on Sidney’s projected borrowing will be only $50,000 — taking their total borrowing to $7.55 million. That’s still within the threshold of borrowing approved by the Town before construction began.

Wainwright said while the Town’s costs remain within the borrowing authorization council already approved, “it’s not good news we keep getting these tenders in over budget, but we’re getting close to the end of the project now.”

Staff told council this week there s another tender yet to come — for the building’s interiors.

The original estimate was that the new community safety building would cost $10 million, but that was changed dramatically back in October as bids began to roll in.

Sidney plans on covering the cost of the new building through borrowing, contributions from the BC Ambulance Service, Gas Tax money and the sale of their existing fire hall and nearby parking lot.



