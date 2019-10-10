Surfrider UVic plans cleanup above and below tide at Cadboro Bay

Scuba divers, surfers and kayakers are all lending a hand in cleaning up Victorias beaches

Many people make a point to pick up garbage when they visit the beach, now Surfrider UVic plans to help with trash under the water.

On Saturday, Oct. 13 volunteers will take to the shores and shallows around Cadboro Bay.

The day’s efforts involve multiple organizations. The UVic Scuba Club will be handling the underwater operations. Above will be members from UVic’s Stand Up Paddling Club and Kayak Club. Having them involved will make things much easier according to executive director of Surfrider UVic.

“We figure the divers will be collecting mesh bags full of garbage rather quickly. Rather than have them swim back to shore the paddlers and kayaks can ferry them back. It also gets more people out and involved in the cleanup.”

Miller is also a seasoned diver and says many people might not recognize how much submerged garbage there is.

“You don’t notice it when you’re at the beach but once you get underwater with gear on you can really see. We expect the garbage to have gathered in some hot spots.”

There will also be a large contingent of volunteers along the shores cleaning up trash.

Whole Foods is helping out with the event supplying snacks for all the participants.

The cleanup starts at 11 a.m. at Cadboro-Gyro Park.