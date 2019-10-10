The results of another Surfrider clean-up at Nigei Island. (Photo by Michelle Munkittrick)

Surfrider UVic plans cleanup above and below tide at Cadboro Bay

Scuba divers, surfers and kayakers are all lending a hand in cleaning up Victorias beaches

Many people make a point to pick up garbage when they visit the beach, now Surfrider UVic plans to help with trash under the water.

On Saturday, Oct. 13 volunteers will take to the shores and shallows around Cadboro Bay.

READ ALSO: Mysterious nurdle pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

The day’s efforts involve multiple organizations. The UVic Scuba Club will be handling the underwater operations. Above will be members from UVic’s Stand Up Paddling Club and Kayak Club. Having them involved will make things much easier according to executive director of Surfrider UVic.

“We figure the divers will be collecting mesh bags full of garbage rather quickly. Rather than have them swim back to shore the paddlers and kayaks can ferry them back. It also gets more people out and involved in the cleanup.”

Miller is also a seasoned diver and says many people might not recognize how much submerged garbage there is.

“You don’t notice it when you’re at the beach but once you get underwater with gear on you can really see. We expect the garbage to have gathered in some hot spots.”

READ MORE: Bazan Bay beach cleanup nets plastic, tires and an Atlantic lobster

There will also be a large contingent of volunteers along the shores cleaning up trash.

Whole Foods is helping out with the event supplying snacks for all the participants.

The cleanup starts at 11 a.m. at Cadboro-Gyro Park.

The event is open to the public, anyone wanting to help can join the beach cleanup or if you are a PADI certified diver you can join the underwater clean up crew. RSVP for the clean-up through the event page.

Previous story
Crash at Hillside and Quadra impacts evening traffic
Next story
Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from BC Centre for Disease Control

Just Posted

Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Sunny skies ahead for Thursday, risk of frost later on

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Sidney records the second-highest rate of electric vehicle ownership on Vancouver Island

Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria lead all Island communities in terms of raw numbers

Surfrider UVic plans cleanup above and below tide at Cadboro Bay

Scuba divers, surfers and kayakers are all lending a hand in cleaning up Victorias beaches

Crash at Hillside and Quadra impacts evening traffic

Crews on scene of rush hour crash

VIDEO: Four First Nations want to help the world replace coal with B.C. LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Most Read