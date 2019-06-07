TGIF: Your Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies and warmer temps to come

Happy Friday Greater Victoria!

Today you can expect a high of 16 degrees C, a mix of sun and clouds, and a 60% chance of rain.

However gloomy Friday may seem, this weekend is looking up!

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 19 degrees C and Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 degrees C.

So, if you’re planning on heading to the Harbour Cats game tonight at Royal Athletic Park at 6:30 pm you may want to bring a sweater and umbrella, just to be safe.

