TGIF: Your Weekend Forecast

Happy Friday Greater Victoria!
Today you can expect a high of 16 degrees C, a mix of sun and clouds, and a 60% chance of rain.
However gloomy Friday may seem, this weekend is looking up!
Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 19 degrees C and Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 degrees C.
So, if you’re planning on heading to the Harbour Cats game tonight at Royal Athletic Park at 6:30 pm you may want to bring a sweater and umbrella, just to be safe.
