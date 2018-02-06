Three people escape house fire in Saanichton

Family pet died in the blaze, no one else injured

Three people escaped a house fire on Wallace Drive in Saanichton on Tuesday morning just after 8 a.m., however one of the family’s cats died.

The house is home to four people, including an elderly woman and two older teens who were all home at the time. The owner of the house was at work at the time of the fire, according to Central Saanich Police and fire officials. He returned to the house and told officials that the house is insured.

No one was hurt in the fire. The family’s other pets, a dog and a fish, were unharmed.

An investigation is underway as to the cause of the blaze. Police reported that some of the residents stated there may have been a faulty lighter to blame, but the official cause has not yet been determined.

Central Saanich, Sidney and North Saanich fire crews were dispatched to the home under the three municipalities’ mutual aid agreement. Fire fighters found flames and smoke coming from an upper floor bedroom window, which had blown out. Fire fighters attacked the blaze quickly and were able to save most of the house’s contents, although they are reporting significant smoke and fire damage.

Central Saanich Assistant Fire Chief and scene commander Neal Widdifield said they were able to get to the fire fairly quickly and get it under control.

Traffic was diverted around a portion of Wallace Drive until around 9:30 a.m.