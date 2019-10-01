Blue-green algae at Victoria’s Swan Lake, taken in Sept. 2013. (Victoria Daily Photo/Benjamin Madison)

Toxin-producing algae cleared from Prior Lake

CRD says swimmers and dogs can safely return to the waters

The advisory of blue-green algae at Prior Lake in Thetis Lake Regional Park has been cleared.

On Oct. 1, the Capital Regional District (CRD) and Island Health lifted the beach advisory for the toxic-producing algae .

Ingesting water containing the algae may cause headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to deadly liver damage in dogs.

READ MORE: CRD warms of toxic algae in Thetis Lake Regional Park

Recently, water samples collected indicated a ‘below detection limit’ and the CRD has determined that the bloom is over for now.

The warning that was first announced at the end of August is a common problem across the region.

In early September, a blue-green advisory for Beaver Lake in Saanich was lifted. In early January, Elk Lake had the same algae.

RELATED: CRD seeks government cash flow to clear the waters at Elk/Beaver Lake

Nearby residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for the algae that usually produces a visible blue-green sheen, similar to surface scum. Notably, toxins can be in the water even though you cannot see the scum.

CRD says that blue-green algae blooms are unpredictable and may occur at any time.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Election signs vandalized in Saanich-Gulf Islands district
VicPD issues 74 distracted driving tickets in September sting

Most Read