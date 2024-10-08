PHOTOS: Dump truck driver ticketed for speed in Langford Highway 1 crash

1 person injured after dump truck crash leaves concrete debris field

One person was injured and a driver ticketed for speed after a dramatic dump truck crash closed Highway 1 in Langford early Tuesday morning.

West Shore RCMP was called to the Trans-Canada Highway near McCallum Road shortly after 5 a.m. after a northbound dump truck lost control and crashed into the concrete centre barriers, pushing the vehicle into the oncoming southbound lanes, police said in a news release.

The driver of a 2007 Pontiac Torrent was not able to avoid the debris left in the wake of the crash and hit the concrete barrier. The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash just south of the Malahat portion of the highway closed both lanes headed into Victoria briefly. One lane later reopened as Emcon Road Service crews worked to clear the debris.

“The highway clean up and towing of the dump truck took several hours causing significant delays for morning commuters,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police determined speed was a factor in the crash and issued the truck driver a ticket for speeding relative to road conditions.