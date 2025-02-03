Coastal Inspiration ferry sailings at risk between Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen

Other sailings on the route are expected to run as scheduled

All sailings aboard the Coastal Inspiration are at risk of being cancelled at the start of the week after a mechanical issue arose early Monday (Feb. 3).

The 7 a.m. ferry out of Tsawwassen and corresponding 9 a.m. back out of Swartz Bay were cancelled after a mechanical issue with the boat's drive motor.

The 11 a.m. departing Tsawwassen and 1 p.m. out of North Saanich were subsequently cancelled, with all others at risk as well.

"While our engineers investigate the issue, all sailings for the remainder of the day are at risk of cancellation until the problem is resolved," BC Ferries said in a service update. "We have added a supplementary vessel to assist with traffic volumes.