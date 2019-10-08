West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

Deven Lambert faces 13 charges in relation to the investigation, says RCMP

West Shore RCMP has arrested and charged a man they call a ‘chronic offender’ in connection to an April shooting in Langford.

On Sept. 27 Deven Lambert was charged with numerous firearms-related offenses including; discharging a firearm with intent, discharging a firearm within a residence, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

In total, Lambert faces 13 charges in relation to this investigation.

On April 5 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road.

When police arrived, they found an injured male who had been shot. The male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other people were reported to be injured.

“Investigators have worked hard to advance this investigation resulting in the arrest of Deven Lambert,” says Inspector Todd Preston, Officer in Charge of West Shore RCMP. “The firearm used in the crime has been recovered by police. Lambert remains in custody.”

Lambert was arrested by West Shore RCMP on Sept. 9 for a warrant out of Victoria. The warrant issued by Victoria was not related to this shooting investigation.

