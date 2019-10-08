West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

Deven Lambert faces 13 charges in relation to the investigation, says RCMP

West Shore RCMP has arrested and charged a man they call a ‘chronic offender’ in connection to an April shooting in Langford.

On Sept. 27 Deven Lambert was charged with numerous firearms-related offenses including; discharging a firearm with intent, discharging a firearm within a residence, aggravated assault and uttering threats.

RELATED: One man in hospital, another in custody after Friday shooting in Langford

In total, Lambert faces 13 charges in relation to this investigation.

On April 5 around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road.

When police arrived, they found an injured male who had been shot. The male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other people were reported to be injured.

ALSO READ: Vancouver man carrying look-alike handgun arrested in View Royal

“Investigators have worked hard to advance this investigation resulting in the arrest of Deven Lambert,” says Inspector Todd Preston, Officer in Charge of West Shore RCMP. “The firearm used in the crime has been recovered by police. Lambert remains in custody.”

Lambert was arrested by West Shore RCMP on Sept. 9 for a warrant out of Victoria. The warrant issued by Victoria was not related to this shooting investigation.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman

Just Posted

Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman

Caller claimed woman’s SIN was used for a $100,000 fraud, drug trafficking

Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

Richard Anthony D’Allesandro sentenced to four years in custody

National Philanthropy Day reveals local winners, nominees

Finalists announced while Patty Pitts, Sisters of St. Ann among winners of yearly awards

Swan Lake Trestle reopens a week earlier than anticipated after resurfacing project

Capital Regional District began restoring the trestle on Sept. 16

West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

Deven Lambert faces 13 charges in relation to the investigation, says RCMP

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

Most Read