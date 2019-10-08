Vancouver man carrying look-alike handgun arrested in View Royal

A Vancouver man has been arrested after witnesses say he was holding a handgun near Thrifty Foods in View Royal. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A Vancouver man was arrested after carrying a look-alike handgun near Thrifty Foods in View Royal.

On Oct. 3 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the West Shore RCMP received a report of a man holding a handgun near the grocery store at 1495 Admirals Rd.

“Police were informed by a witness that the male was holding what looked like a 9mm handgun and asked the witness if they had seen an RCMP vehicle,” says Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media officer.

“Frontline officers located the suspect walking along Admirals Rd. and arrested the suspect for possessing a firearm.”

Saggar says the suspect struggled with police and had to be restrained.

After the arrest, officers recovered two black airsoft pistols in the suspect’s waistband. The suspect, who is believed to be a resident of Vancouver, must now appear in Provincial Court for possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and obstructing a police officer.

Notably, airsoft guns are not illegal to purchase in Canada, but if used in a manner that poses a threat to the public, police will investigate and react accordingly. RCMP remind the public to be aware of their surroundings and public perceptions when handling airsoft guns.

