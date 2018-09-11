Adrienne Hiebert was last seen Sept. 9 in the 1900-block of Bay Street. VicPD photo

Victoria police searching for missing 35-year-old woman

Adrienne Hiebert was last seen Sept. 9 in the 1900-block of Bay Street

Victoria police are concerned for the well-being of a 35-year-old woman last seen Sept. 9 and are asking the public for help in safely locating her.

Adrienne Hiebert is described as Aboriginal, standing 5’6”, weighing 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hiebert was last seen wearing sweatpants and a flannel shirt Sept. 9 in the 1900-block of Bay Street.

VicPD recommend that if you see Hiebert, please call 911.

