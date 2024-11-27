Victoria police seeks help locating man wanted on Canadawide warrant

Colin Monkman is currently serving a sentence for several weapons-related convictions, assault

Victoria Police is seeking the public's help in locating a man wanted on a Canadawide warrant.

Colin Monkman, wanted on a Canadawide warrant for failing to abide by the conditions of his release, is believed to be in Victoria and is known to frequent the downtown core, Victoria West and the Burnside area.

Monkman is currently serving a sentence for several weapons-related convictions, assault, and violating conditions of a peace bond.

Monkman is described as 30 years old, 5'6", with a medium build, black hair, medium complexion and brown eyes. Monkman has very noticeable face and neck tattoos, including a teardrop under his right eye and the letter “M” under his left eye. He was last seen in downtown Victoria wearing a red T-shirt, black pants, black hoodie, black jacket, and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees Monkman is asked to call 911. If you have information about Monkman’s whereabouts, please call the E-Comm report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.