Victoria Royals beat Prince George Cougars for third consecutive win

The Victoria Royals beat the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre in Prince George 2-1 on Saturday Nov. 9, concluding their time on the road with three wins in a row. For the first time in franchise history, the Royals played penalty-free, while the Cougars racked up three minor penalties in the second period.

Royals’ Sean Gulka scored the game-winning goal in the third period with just over three minutes to go. Kaid Oliver scored the first goal with assistance from Tarun Fizer and Matthew Smith on a Power Play in the second period.

The first goal of the game was scored by Prince George player Josh Maser, assisted by Ilijah Colina and Cole Moberg, in the first period with just under three minutes to go.

Royals’ goalie Shane Farkas saved 15 of 16 shots on goal, while the Cougars Taylor Gauthier saved 16 out of 18. All four games between the Royals and Cougars this season have been decided by one goal.

READ MORE: Royals pounced by Tigers in 6-3 loss

The Royals also beat the Cougars on Friday Nov. 8 in a shootout with a score of 3-2. The Royals have now won nine games in a row against the Cougars. Victoria’s last loss to Prince George was nearly a year ago, on Dec. 5, 2018. The Royals and Cougars will face off four more times before the season ends.

The Royals will return home to face off against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, Nov. 15 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at selectyourtickets.com.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com