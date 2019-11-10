Victoria Royals beat Prince George Cougars for third consecutive win

The Royals secured a 2-1 victory over the Cougars Saturday night

The Victoria Royals beat the Prince George Cougars at CN Centre in Prince George 2-1 on Saturday Nov. 9, concluding their time on the road with three wins in a row. For the first time in franchise history, the Royals played penalty-free, while the Cougars racked up three minor penalties in the second period.

Royals’ Sean Gulka scored the game-winning goal in the third period with just over three minutes to go. Kaid Oliver scored the first goal with assistance from Tarun Fizer and Matthew Smith on a Power Play in the second period.

The first goal of the game was scored by Prince George player Josh Maser, assisted by Ilijah Colina and Cole Moberg, in the first period with just under three minutes to go.

Royals’ goalie Shane Farkas saved 15 of 16 shots on goal, while the Cougars Taylor Gauthier saved 16 out of 18. All four games between the Royals and Cougars this season have been decided by one goal.

READ MORE: Royals pounced by Tigers in 6-3 loss

The Royals also beat the Cougars on Friday Nov. 8 in a shootout with a score of 3-2. The Royals have now won nine games in a row against the Cougars. Victoria’s last loss to Prince George was nearly a year ago, on Dec. 5, 2018. The Royals and Cougars will face off four more times before the season ends.

The Royals will return home to face off against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday, Nov. 15 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at selectyourtickets.com.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Friendship between Netherlands and Canada forged during war to bloom in Sidney

Just Posted

Friendship between Netherlands and Canada forged during war to bloom in Sidney

Planting of tulips in Sidney recognizes Canada’s wartime friendship with the Netherlands

Saanich residents invited to give feedback on the 2019-2023 draft Strategic Plan

Councillors feel it addresses community concerns, represents what Saanich stands for

Learn the history of Oak Bay’s picturesque memorial cenotaph

Unseen pics document the memorial’s creation

PHOTOS: Bike polo players flock to Victoria for Winter Mixer tournament

Players came from across North America to compete Nov. 9, 10

Victoria book store still collecting books from public as it aims for world record

Russell Books will attempt to build the tallest stack of Guinness World Record books on Thursday

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Online backlash against Don Cherry for comments on immigrants and Remembrance Day

He blamed new immigrants for a lack of poppies being worn

Kenney announces ‘Fair Deal Panel’ to advance Alberta’s interests, like pipelines

Kenney told the audience that separating from Canada would landlock Alberta, not make pipelines easier

B.C. rental crisis goes far beyond impact of short-term rentals, say experts

The short term rental company handed over twice the expected tax revenue

QUIZ: Do you know the way to Sesame Street?

The iconic children’s television show first aired 50 years ago

Man seriously injured after shock and fall from electrical tower near Nanaimo

20-year-old was being transported to hospital in Victoria

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Most Read