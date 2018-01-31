Victoria to Edmonton flights to take off July 2

An Air Canada domestic flight takes off from the Victoria International Airport. (Steven Heywood/News Staff File)

New, seasonal flights between Victoria and Edmonton are part of Air Canada’s latest announcement of extra domestic trips this month.

Looking at Alberta as a key market, Air Canada had scheduled new flights out of Victoria at 10:10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. bound, non-stop, to Edmonton. These trips arrive in Edmonton (local time) at 12:55 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., respectively.

The flights get off the ground on July 2.

“We are pleased to offer new non-stop flights on board our Bombardier Q400s between popular B.C. and Alberta cities as we continue to strategically expand our already extensive domestic network,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada, in a media release.

The Edmonton to Victoria flights leave at 8:40 a.m. (arriving at 9:40 a.m.) and 4 p.m. (5 p.m.)

“With Alberta being such a key market, the new direct flights into Kelowna, Victoria and Comox are great news for British Columbia’s visitor economy,” said Walt Judas, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia. “Air Canada’s commitment to servicing these routes is not only a huge boost for the individual communities, it is also a major benefit for the Thompson Okanagan and Vancouver Island regions as a whole.”

Air Canada has already announced new non-stop flights starting this year between Victoria and Montreal.