An Air Canada domestic flight takes off from the Victoria International Airport. (Steven Heywood/News Staff File)

Victoria to Edmonton flights to take off July 2

Air Canada announces new trips from Victoria International Airport

New, seasonal flights between Victoria and Edmonton are part of Air Canada’s latest announcement of extra domestic trips this month.

Looking at Alberta as a key market, Air Canada had scheduled new flights out of Victoria at 10:10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. bound, non-stop, to Edmonton. These trips arrive in Edmonton (local time) at 12:55 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., respectively.

The flights get off the ground on July 2.

“We are pleased to offer new non-stop flights on board our Bombardier Q400s between popular B.C. and Alberta cities as we continue to strategically expand our already extensive domestic network,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada, in a media release.

The Edmonton to Victoria flights leave at 8:40 a.m. (arriving at 9:40 a.m.) and 4 p.m. (5 p.m.)

“With Alberta being such a key market, the new direct flights into Kelowna, Victoria and Comox are great news for British Columbia’s visitor economy,” said Walt Judas, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia. “Air Canada’s commitment to servicing these routes is not only a huge boost for the individual communities, it is also a major benefit for the Thompson Okanagan and Vancouver Island regions as a whole.”

Air Canada has already announced new non-stop flights starting this year between Victoria and Montreal.

Previous story
WATCH: Body of kayaker washes up on Gonzales Beach in Victoria
Next story
Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

Just Posted

Blue bridge lights may create an unintended problem

Salmon fry easier for predators to spot under lights, moonlight

Police chief’s plea for funding rejected in Esquimalt

Council narrowly votes down $94,000 budget increase for policing

Saanich grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges images taken in employee washroom shared on internet

Saanich approves Cordova Bay Plaza proposal

Re-development of Cordova Bay Plaza passes 8-1

Victoria’s ‘Penny Girl’ Jeneece Edroff falls victim to puppy scam

Edroff paid $1,400 for a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel that she never received

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Most Read