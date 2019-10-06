Colwood Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire at 1180 Island Highway on Sunday morning, Oct. 6. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)

Volkswagen van catches fire in Colwood parking lot

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

A Volkswagen van caught on fire in a Colwood parking lot on Sunday morning.

The Colwood Fire Resue responded to a call at 1810 Island Hwy. just after 11 a.m. to find a car engulfed in a blaze near a Wendy’s parking lot.

“Our crews extinguished the fire within six or seven minutes,” says Assistant Fire Chief Greg Chow. “We’ve determined that the fire began in the engine compartment and was making its way to the rest of the vehicle before we stopped it.”

Thirteen fire crew members were on-site, including members of the View Royal Fire Department.

Chow says the owners of the vehicle were on site. The vehicle was unoccupied and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

