Wounded Warrior Run 2018 leaves Port Hardy

The Wounded Warrior Run is a relay run where a group of runners cover Vancouver Island in seven days

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Wounded Warrior Run 2018 leaves Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on their seven day journey down island to Victoria.

The Wounded Warrior Run 2018 had a great sendoff this morning in Port Hardy.

Emergency Services, Canadian Rangers, Junior Canadian Rangers, and local First Nations members came out to show their support in -6 weather, cheering on the runners as they took off from Carrot Park at 7:30 a.m., running up Highway 19 on their way to their first stop in Port McNeill for lunch.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of a group of runners covering the length of Vancouver Island in just seven days. This year the team includes current serving military members, reservists, veterans, first nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.

Runners this year are Jacqueline Zweng, Matt Carlson, Allan Kobayashi, Chris Loran, Simon Brown, Mark Dankwerth, Steve Deschamps, Brett Malcolm, and Bernice Smith.

Keep following the North Island Gazette for more on the Wounded Warrior Run as they make their down island.