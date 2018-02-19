TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Wounded Warrior Run 2018 leaves Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on their seven day journey down island to Victoria.

Wounded Warrior Run 2018 leaves Port Hardy

The Wounded Warrior Run is a relay run where a group of runners cover Vancouver Island in seven days

The Wounded Warrior Run 2018 had a great sendoff this morning in Port Hardy.

Emergency Services, Canadian Rangers, Junior Canadian Rangers, and local First Nations members came out to show their support in -6 weather, cheering on the runners as they took off from Carrot Park at 7:30 a.m., running up Highway 19 on their way to their first stop in Port McNeill for lunch.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of a group of runners covering the length of Vancouver Island in just seven days. This year the team includes current serving military members, reservists, veterans, first nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.

Runners this year are Jacqueline Zweng, Matt Carlson, Allan Kobayashi, Chris Loran, Simon Brown, Mark Dankwerth, Steve Deschamps, Brett Malcolm, and Bernice Smith.

Keep following the North Island Gazette for more on the Wounded Warrior Run as they make their down island.

 

Previous story
Star Cinema’s future may have a third screen

Just Posted

Storm snuffs out lights on Saanich’s Ten Mile Point

Environment Canada wind warning calls for a brief “respite” before winds of up 90 kilometres resume

Thrilling finish to Royals weekend in Victoria

WHL club hosts Portland for a pair this Friday and Saturday at Save-On Centre

Chinese New Year takes to the streets of Victoria

Hundreds brave chilly temperatures to usher in the Year of the Dog

Claremont launches lunchtime robot club

After months of assembling their designs the Claremont Vex robot club held… Continue reading

Man flees Bay Centre after daytime sexual assault in downtown Victoria

The suspect physically and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl shopping with a friend

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Saanich community association to revise bylaws

The chair of Saanich Community Associations Network (SCAN) says community associations are… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court

B.C. Supreme Court decided to end the practice of solitary confinement in Canadian prisons

Hedley withdraws from Junos, plans to discuss ‘how we have let some people down’

Hedley was dropped by their label last week after sexual misconduct accusations

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

Women’s hockey team beats Russia 5-0, Comox skier takes home best qualifying score

Wounded Warrior Run 2018 leaves Port Hardy

The Wounded Warrior Run is a relay run where a group of runners cover Vancouver Island in seven days

Calgary man dies in Mexico following sudden illness

Troy Black was with his wife, Lindsay, in Puerto Vallarta when he began vomiting blood on Thursday

Most Read