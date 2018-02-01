Wrong-way driver causes crash near Sidney

Two vehicles collided trying to avoid a driver whose vehicle was going the wrong way on the Pat Bay Highway near the McTavish interchange near Sidney Wednesday night.

Police received a report of a vehicle going the wrong way, heading south towards Victoria in what was the northbound travel lane, at around 6:45 p.m. that evening. To avoid hitting the car, the driver of another vehicle swerved from the passing lane into the adjacent lane, and hit another vehicle.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP reported that a witness to the incident later told them they saw the vehicle that had been going the wrong way, make a u-turn after the collision and exited the highway at McTavish Road.

The witness, stated police, did not see where that car went.

The vehicle going the wrong way is described as possibly a late model Audi A4. No license plate number was recorded.

Police are now looking for the driver of the wrong-way car.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was inoperative and had to be towed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



