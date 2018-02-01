(Steven Heywood/News Staff)

Wrong-way driver causes crash near Sidney

Sidney North Saanich RCMP looking for the driver; witnesses

Two vehicles collided trying to avoid a driver whose vehicle was going the wrong way on the Pat Bay Highway near the McTavish interchange near Sidney Wednesday night.

Police received a report of a vehicle going the wrong way, heading south towards Victoria in what was the northbound travel lane, at around 6:45 p.m. that evening. To avoid hitting the car, the driver of another vehicle swerved from the passing lane into the adjacent lane, and hit another vehicle.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP reported that a witness to the incident later told them they saw the vehicle that had been going the wrong way, make a u-turn after the collision and exited the highway at McTavish Road.

The witness, stated police, did not see where that car went.

The vehicle going the wrong way is described as possibly a late model Audi A4. No license plate number was recorded.

Police are now looking for the driver of the wrong-way car.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was inoperative and had to be towed away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).


editor@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Counsel stresses presumption of innocence in Oak Bay murder case

Just Posted

Counsel stresses presumption of innocence in Oak Bay murder case

Lawyer Kevin McCullough represents Andrew Berry in Christmas double-homicide case

Wrong-way driver causes crash near Sidney

Sidney North Saanich RCMP looking for the driver; witnesses

Police searching for suspect in Sunday’s domestic incident

A warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Victoria resident Patrick O’Neil

Police believe several people have information on unsolved murder

After 10 years, Saanich Police regret not solving Lindsay Buziak case

Man breaks into Sidney home, refuses to leave

RCMP escort the intruder out and off to cells

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Video of adventurous sea lion swimming in Vancouver Island marsh going viral

Everyone’s talking about (and sharing) the video of a sea lion who’s made his way to Somenos Marsh

Most Read