Grizzlies defeated 3-1 at home opener

The Grizzlies were defeated 3-1 at their home opener against the Powell River Kings on Saturday night. (Facebook/Victoria Grizzlies)

The Grizzlies accepted bitter defeat after facing off against the Powell River Kings on Saturday night.

Emotions ran high during the home opener of the 25th anniversary for the Grizzlies, but the cheers of the crowds weren’t enough to propel the boys to victory.

In the first period, Chase McInnis narrowly missed a goal, hitting the post. Though the Grizzlies came into a power play, the odds quickly turned as the Kings scored, ending the first period with 1-0.

The second period brought high hopes as Eddie Yan narrowly tipped one off the bar, but not before Kings’ Michael Abgrall sunk another point for the Kings.

A powerplay kick-started the third period for the Grizzlies. In the heat of the game, Krogfoss was sent to the box for tripping and Hoekstra hit the edge of the crossbar, but just misses.

When all seems hopeless, Davenport, assisted by Somerville, lands in front of the net and slaps it in for the Grizzlies first point.

Finally, the game concluded with an empty net goal for the Kings, ending the night with 3-1.

Don’t worry, hockey fans! The season has just begun. The Grizzlies face off against the Kings once again in Chilliwack on Wednesday at 4p.m. for the Bauer BCHL Showcase.

The Grizzlies will battle the Nanaimo Clippers on Thursday morning, then head back home for another round against the Kings, next Sunday at the Q Centre.

