Peninsula Eagles bring home gold in Richmond tournament

The Peninsula Eagles Midget T2 team won gold at the Richmond International Bantam Midget Hockey Tournament.

The team had six wins and one loss over five days from Dec 27-31, beating a team from Fairbanks, Alaska 4-1 in the gold medal game. The squad was able to get key wins over teams from California, Arizona and Portland to advance to the final versus Alaska. Mike Waite was named Tournament MVP for his solid goalie performance throughout the tournament and was a key factor in the gold medal win only allowing the one goal on 39 shots. Justin Reedeker was named player of the game for his 2nd time and lead the tournament in scoring with 16 points in 7 games.

Last year the team won silver at the same tournament, only losing in overtime, so it was that much more rewarding for those returning players to win gold this year.

— Submitted

