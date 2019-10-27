Royals snuff Kamloops Blazers in 2-1 win

20-year-old Will Warm scores his first goal as a Royal, with 44 seconds left on the clock in the first. (Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals held off the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 in a heated match on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Royals’ Tarun Fizer started off the night with a quick shot while on a breakaway with just over two minutes left in the first period. With little time to spare, 20-year-old Will Warm, scored his first goal as a Royal, with 44 seconds left on the clock in the first.

The second period began and ended with 2-0. But the holdout was broken when Kamloops scored their first goal with less than two minutes on the clock in the third period.

The game ended on 2-1 with a solid contribution from goalie Shane Farkas, who saved 34 of 35 shots he faced in the net. With this win, the Royals have won nine out of 10 regular-season home games against the Blazers. The two teams will face off once again on Dec. 30 in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Thunderbirds shock Royals with 5-2 defeat

It was a special night at The Q Centre, not only for mascot Marty the Marmot’s birthday but also for Royals’ Matt Auerbach. The Head Equipment Manager celebrated 1,000 regular-season games in the WHL on Saturday night. Auerbach has been a part of the Victoria/Chilliwack franchise since 2006.

The Royals will face the Kelowna Rockets on the ice for the first time this season over two matches on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.