20-year-old Will Warm scores his first goal as a Royal, with 44 seconds left on the clock in the first. (Victoria Royals)

Royals snuff Kamloops Blazers in 2-1 win

Victoria’s win is the cherry on top of big celebration night

The Victoria Royals held off the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 in a heated match on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Royals’ Tarun Fizer started off the night with a quick shot while on a breakaway with just over two minutes left in the first period. With little time to spare, 20-year-old Will Warm, scored his first goal as a Royal, with 44 seconds left on the clock in the first.

The second period began and ended with 2-0. But the holdout was broken when Kamloops scored their first goal with less than two minutes on the clock in the third period.

The game ended on 2-1 with a solid contribution from goalie Shane Farkas, who saved 34 of 35 shots he faced in the net. With this win, the Royals have won nine out of 10 regular-season home games against the Blazers. The two teams will face off once again on Dec. 30 in Kamloops.

READ MORE: Thunderbirds shock Royals with 5-2 defeat

It was a special night at The Q Centre, not only for mascot Marty the Marmot’s birthday but also for Royals’ Matt Auerbach. The Head Equipment Manager celebrated 1,000 regular-season games in the WHL on Saturday night. Auerbach has been a part of the Victoria/Chilliwack franchise since 2006.

The Royals will face the Kelowna Rockets on the ice for the first time this season over two matches on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Select Your Tickets box office, over the phone by calling 250-220-7777, or online at www.selectyourtickets.com

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
University of Victoria Vikes host Canada’s best rowers at Elk Lake

Just Posted

Diwali celebrations happening now in Greater Victoria

The annual multi-faith celebration of light returns to Greater Victoria

Victoria man runs into burning house to rescue dog

The man is said to have suffered smoke inhalation

Poinsettia program at Victoria General aims to make children’s lab visits more positive

Hospital auxiliary also offers opportunity to be ‘Poinsettia Santa’

Moms Stop the Harm turn grief into positive action

Women lead the battle against substance abuse, stigma

Petunia and the Vipers: a musical mix that travels time

The band with the ‘hard-to-pin-down sound’ plays the Upstairs Lounge in Oak Bay on Nov. 1

California’s wind-driven blaze spurs massive evacuations

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately

Calgary mayor, former Alberta premier willing to help PM bridge western divide

Trudeau Liberals were shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan in the Oct. 21 election

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Most Read