Puck Louwes in goal for the Vikes women’s soccer team. (UVic Vikes/APShutter)

‘Still a great experience’: Vikes finish 6th in U Sports soccer tournament

The Vikes lost to the Montreal Carabins 0-1 in the final on Sunday

The University of Victoria Vikes faced off against the Montreal Carabins on Sunday at 10 a.m. during the U Sports tournament 5th place consolation final, with the Vikes placing 6th in a 1-0 loss to the Carabins.

The entire first and most of the second half was a deadlock at 0-0 for both teams, until 90 minutes in when Montreal player Megane Sauve scored the first and only goal of the game.

“It’s quite nice to finish the tourney with a good result,” Carabins defender Rose-Marie Julien said. “We pushed to get a goal and Megane did well to finish one late like that.”

“I think we tried to stay composed on the back line and played our game,” Vikes defender Kara Skirzyk said. “This tournament has been a great experience. The first game didn’t go the way we wanted and neither did this one, but we fought hard and played well. It was still a great experience.”

Both teams started the second half by making four substitutions each to the lineup. Montreal racked up seven fouls and one yellow card for a reckless tackle, while Victoria amassed ten fouls. The Carabins made 11 shots on goal, while the Vikes made eight. The deciding goal was the second only in the tournament let in by the Vikes.

The Vikes secured their place in this final with a last-minute goal scored by player Presley Rangel during Friday’s match against the Cape Breton Capers. The Vikes finished the match with one goal to the Capers’ zero.

Rangel nearly scored a second time in her second game for the Vikes on Sunday when she popped a shot just to the left of the top corner of the goal 64 minutes in.

The University of Toronto Varsity Blues are matched up against the Acadia Axewomen on Sunday as well at 12:30 p.m. at UVic’s Centennial Stadium, with the victor taking home bronze and the loser finishing one spot above the Carabins. The gold medal game will be played at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon between the UBC Thundercats and the Calgary Dinos, with the loser placing second in the tournament.

