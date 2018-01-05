VIJHL prospect finds the net in New Year’s loss

Skyler Diamond-Burchuk will be heading to the VIJHL Prospects game on Sunday afternoon in Campbell River.

The skilled and smooth skating defenceman from the Peninsula Panthers is one of the leading point-getters from the back end in the entire League, but it took until New Year’s Day for him to find the back of the net.

Diamond-Burchuk is known for his unselfish and creative play and up until Jan. 1 of his points had come by assist.

That changed with only three minutes remaining in the game against the Saanich Braves.

Down 4-1 and on the power play with goaltender Chris Akerman pulled for the extra attacker, Riley Braun moved the puck to Diamond-Burchuk and he wasted no time blowing a snapshot from the top of the circles past Braves’ netminder Chris Combiadakis.

But the Braves scored the insurance marker into an empty Panthers’ net with only seconds left and that sent fans to the exits.

Braun scored the only other Panthers’ goal late in the second frame on a power play goal coming on helpers from Josh Lingard and Nolan Lee.

Combiadakis outplayed Akerman stopping 28 of 30 shots directed his way while Akerman was good on 20 of 24.

“We must have had a little too much turkey over the holidays,” explained general manager Pete Zubersky.

“We came out slowly and wasted the first 20 minutes of the game. I thought it might have been our worst period of the year. Akerman let in two that he would probably like to take back and we were in a deep hole for most of the game.” he said.

“I thought we woke up and outplayed Saanich for the final 40 minutes but Combiadakis did a really nice job between the pipes for them. Akerman is going to have to carry the ball for the next month due to an injury to our other netminder and he needs to step up. We are at a crucial point in our schedule and Chris has to embrace this situation as a fantastic opportunity.”

Akerman and his mates will host the Victoria Cougars Friday night at the Panorama Recreation Centre with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m.

– Submitted

Previous story
Peninsula Eagles bring home gold in Richmond tournament

Just Posted

Father charged with murder of two young daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged in connection with deaths of daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

Police search for dump truck after pedestrian hit and run this morning

Truck described as a blue, single-axle dump truck

Trump-like comparison puts Saanich CAO in hotseat

Atwell election prediction draws Trump comparison from former mayor

Community rallies behind Malahat family

A fire ripped through the Patterson’s home on Christmas

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Canada will face Sweden for IIHF World Junior Championship gold

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semi-final at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Change coming to Royal Oak as Crumsby’s closes

With end of RON Talks and Crumsby’s, another Royal Oak era ends

Most Read