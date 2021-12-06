12 festivities getting lords-a-leaping and ladies dancing at this retirement community

If family live far away, Victoria’s Berwick family is ready to share the spirit of the season!

Some of the grandparents at Berwick recorded videos for grandchildren living far away.

The holidays can be a joyful time for those surrounded by loving family and friends, but it can draw extra emphasis to all the people and places we’re missing.

“Christmas is not the happiest time for many seniors who live alone, or have no family nearby. But at Berwick, there’s a big happy family to be a part of,” says Linda Lord, Community Relations Manager for Berwick House Retirement Community in Gordon Head.

Celebrating in style at the annual Berwick Christmas gala.

Of course there’s no obligation to clock-in at Santa’s Workshop, dress up like a reindeer or haul out the holly, but residents and staff at both Berwick House and Berwick Royal Oak pull together an impressive variety of events for anyone feeling even a little bit festive.

“Our holiday season begins with decking the halls! Together, residents and staff decorate and make our community fun and festive,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager for Berwick Royal Oak.

Berwick residents take gingerbread house construction very seriously!

12 ways to Christmas

Jingle Mingle Mixers for new residents, staff and other residents to break the ice and make new connections. Professional storytellers visited Berwick House to spin winter tales. Christmas church service, without having to venture out in the cold rain! Fundraising for charity including Santa’s Anonymous and BC flood recovery Card-making workshop for the residents who enjoy hands-on creativity and want to give their holiday cards a more personal touch. Resident-led seminars on holiday traditions from other cultures and faiths. Painting class where residents learn to paint snowy winter scenes. Baking demonstration from Berwick’s talented team of Red Seal bakers and chefs. Christmas light tours aboard the Berwick Bus. In-house Christmas market, with hand-made crafts and baking from residents. Deck the Halls door decorating with prizes for the winning wreaths. Recording Christmas videos for grandchildren far away, where Grandma or Grandpa read a favourite holiday story.

Berwick residents share their favourite traditions of the season.

Residents of the BRIO Care program at Berwick Royal Oak took over the dining room to paint festive scenes and cards.

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community where residents live life to the fullest. For more information about Berwick House, contact Linda Lord at 250 853-5492. For more information about Berwick Royal Oak, contact Kathy McAree at 250 419-4012.

Staff at Berwick House dressed in their finest Christmas sweaters to celebrate the season.

ChristmasHolidaysSeniorsseniors housing