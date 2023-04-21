4 keys to creating a sleep sanctuary

Don’t overlook the little things, and be sure to customize to your sleep style

Productive people used to brag about how little sleep they needed, but these days, getting eight hours is more enviable.

“Most people who come into our stores understand the importance of sleep, given that we spend close to a third of our lives in bed. They’re willing to invest in their mattress, but we encourage looking at the other parts of the sleep surface and bedroom that are affecting their sleep, too,” says Love Dodd from Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress.

The right pillow helps align your spine, the wrong temperature can make you toss and turn, even allergens under your nose can be disruptive.

“Take the time to personalize your sleep zone and routine, then fall into a better sleep,” Dodd says.

Light: If you can’t resist technology at night, try switching your screens to ‘night mode’ where there’s less blue hues and more soothing red and yellow to help your brain relax. Pillows: You shouldn’t need to play Tetris to get the perfect pillow height — if you invest in a quality pillow that matches your sleep style, you won’t need to stack them! “We carry a variety of performance pillows come in three different heights! We’re all different, and need different pillows to get the head in the proper position. If your spine is out of alignment you may wake up with neck or back pain. You may even appreciate having pillow options if your needs change from night to night,” Dodd says. Temperature: A room temperature between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius is ideal for most of us to sleep through the night, but it’s worth experimenting to find out what works for you. “You may like the room a little warmer as you fall asleep, but overheating can also wake us up in the middle of the night,” Dodd says. Change your sheets with the seasons, and find a pillow, mattress and mattress protector with good airflow. Allergies: Dust, dander, pollen and other allergens can make it difficult to fall asleep or wake us up in the middle of the night. A mattress protector is easy to clean, reduces allergens, and also lets you enjoy Dodd’s exclusive 120-night Comfort Guarantee.

