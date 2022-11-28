45 years of changing lives, one Christmas gift at a time!

CFAX Santas Anonymous has supported Victoria children and families for decades, at Christmas and throughout the year.

It all started 50 years ago when Victoria businesswoman Marilyn Cann, her husband Vern, and their two children opened their home and started Santas Anonymous to help local children in need.

Five years later, when Marilyn realized her home couldn’t accommodate the need on long term, she approached Mel Cooper, former owner of CFAX 1070 Radio.

Mel took the reins, registered it as a charity, and CFAX Santas Anonymous Society was born.

Forty-five years later, CFAX Santas Anonymous is governed by a 14-member Board of Directors, and Mel Cooper remains an Honourary Board Chair.

“Tradition remains an integral part of the Greater Victoria community,” says CFAX 1070 Radio’s Christine Hewitt. “And as one of Victoria’s longest-running children’s charities, CFAX Santas Anonymous is the tradition local families have needed, donated to and volunteered for, throughout the years.”

Mel Cooper and Marilyn Cann kicking off Miracle on Broad Street 2018.

Miracle on Broad Street

Another Victoria Christmas tradition is the Miracle on Broad Street, a 13-hour radiothon, held this year on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Miracle on Broad Street is a signature event,” Hewitt says. “It’s a time for the community to come together for wonderful local entertainment, and to hear stories from donors and past recipients, including some who are now donors themselves.

“CFAX Santas Anonymous has been serving the community for over four decades, with generations of people involved. It’s really come full circle!”

How they help

All families supported by CFAX Santas Anonymous receive a hamper containing food for the holiday season, a grocery gift card for perishables and gifts for children aged 17 years and younger.

Your financial gifts also continue supporting local children year-round with the More for the Kids program, providing much-needed funding for projects and programs that support children and youth. Financial grants also address needs in five funding areas: hunger, education, fun, mental health and the greater good (families in crisis).

How you can help

Volunteers are the heartbeat of CFAX Santas Anonymous Society’s Christmas program. Sharing their skills and time is priceless, and this army of dedicated individuals create the Christmas memories and traditions that are so important to our community.

“Christmas is a time of year that brings great joy – especially for children – and CFAX Santas Anonymous has touched generations of people living in this community,” Hewitt says. “Some were once in need, and now give back financially or by volunteering.

“Whatever the circumstances of a Santas Anonymous connection, it always results in a treasured memory!”

Find out more on Facebook, and to join Santas Anonymous in bringing Christmas cheer to local children this holiday season by donating, fundraising or volunteering, visit cfaxsantas.com, call 778-561-1070, or mail to 1420 Broad St., Victoria, BC V8W 2B1.

charityCharity and DonationsVictoria