5 great reasons to use vinyl deck coverings

Winter weather and humidity can take its toll on your deck

Sundeck Centre has served Vancouver Island for almost 30 years.

When it comes to decking, folks on Vancouver Island have come to trust Sundeck Centre in Duncan. Their service along with custom-made railings and architect-approved products, make Sundeck Centre a great resource for builders and homeowners alike.

Here are 5 things to remember when considering a new or replacement deck this fall:

Wear and Tear: Island living is great, but inclement weather and humidity takes its toll on all building structures. This fall, check your deck or balcony for leaks, cuts or tears and for excessive wear. Replacing old,or damaged decking not only helps aesthetically, it can add years of life to the wood structure beneath. Maintenance and Cleaning: Decking can be made of many different materials and each manufacturer has their specific maintenance system to follow. Sundeck Centre is an exclusive supplier for Tuff Industries, one of the best deck covering companies in the business. TUFdek™ Waterproof Vinyl deck coverings are a low-maintenance, cost-effective alternative to wood, composite or concrete. Aesthetically Pleasing: Decks and balconies are meant to be enjoyed. TUFdek™ vinyl decking has a look for every taste. The “Plank Floor” and “Aggregate” patterns are best sellers and complement the wide variety of traditional and contemporary colours and patterns. Professionally Built: Sundeck Centre offers free estimates, is fully insured, and guarantees all work and materials. Sundeck Centre has been serving Vancouver Island for almost 30 years, building trusting relationships with customers, builders and architects alike. Value Added: Adding TUFdek™ waterproof protection for your deck, and non-slip safety for your family and friends, adds value to your home. Nothing improves the wear resistance, stain resistance, UV protection and clean-ability more than TUFdek™, the ultimate combo of form and function. Owner/Operator Bryan Holder enjoys helping people realize their vision when it comes to design. He’s up to the challenge when homeowners need extra scrutinizing to ensure a successful project. “I like the challenge of looking at people’s problems and figuring out what will work,” says Holder. “We do our best to accommodate everyone. It’s what we do.”

Sundeck Centre is located at 2853 Roberts Rd. in Duncan. Call 250-748-1418 or visit www.sundeckpeople.ca for more information.

Home & GardenRenovations

Sundeck Centre is an exclusive supplier for TUFdek Waterproof Vinyl deck coverings, a low-maintenance, cost-effective alternative to wood, composite or concrete.