5 Reasons to fall for Nanaimo!

Your ideal close-to-home autumn getaway is here

It’s time to plan your close-to-home fall getaway – with fewer crowds, more space and lots to explore.

Of course, if you prefer to relax against a backdrop of beaches, mountains and West Coast forests, we’re happy to accommodate that too!

Welcome to Nanaimo – the Harbour City, and your convenient gateway to Vancouver Island, the Salish Sea and the traditional territory of Snuneymuxw First Nation. It’s a region rich in history and spectacular scenery, with a good helping of the quirky and delicious.

Here’s a look at some of our favourite reasons to make Nanaimo your fall getaway!

Find Distance in Wide-Open Spaces – With the summer heat giving way to cooler temperatures under still-sunny skies, autumn is the ideal time to explore Nanaimo’s expansive outdoor playground. Hike to the breathtaking Ammonite Falls, take a downhill spin on world-class single track or cast a line in one of the numerous lakes and rivers – the Central Island is yours to explore. Add flavour with an agri-tourism experience – there’s no better time to visit family-friendly destinations like Yellow Point Farms and Yellow Point Cranberries. Nanaimo has wealth of mountain biking opportunity for riders of all levels. Dave Silver photo/courtesy Tourism Nanaimo. Find Yourself, in the Past – Expand your perspective through immersive learning at downtown’s Nanaimo Museum, where you can can explore a replica coal mine, discover what life was like for the early Snuneymuxw First Nation, and go back to the beginning of Nanaimo’s World Championship Bathtub Race. Stop by the Bastion, commissioned in 1853 by the Hudson’s Bay Company, check out the Vancouver Island Military Museum, or take a self-guided walking tour of Nanaimo’s historic downtown core. Shopping, dining and discovery await in Nanaimo’s historic downtown centre. Tourism Nanaimo photo. Find a New Perspective – From sea to sky, arts to culture, Nanaimo takes the opportunity to explore and learn to new heights. Summit Mount Benson for its panoramic views, visit the Nanaimo Art Gallery and Humanity in Art outdoor murals to challenge your art appreciation, and take the short, foot-passenger ferry ride to Saysutshun/Newcastle Island to explore the sacred and ancient lands of the Snuneymuxw people. At the Nanaimo Museum, discover what life was like for the early Snuneymuxw First Nation, explore a replica coal mine, revisit the beginning of Nanaimo’s World Championship Bathtub Race and more! Tourism Nanaimo photo. Find a New Favourite Flavour – We all know and love the decadent Nanaimo bar, but did you know there’s an entire “trail” to explore its many delicious variations?! The Nanaimo Bar Trail is just one of the numerous culinary opportunities to savour in the Central Island. Plan a weekend tour of Nanaimo’s celebrated craft breweries, stop by a distillery, pick up some fresh treats at the farmers’ market, and satisfy your cravings at some of the city’s award-winning restaurants. Plan a weekend tour of Nanaimo’s celebrated craft breweries, and perhaps add a visit to one or two of the stops along the famed Nanaimo Bar Trail. Tourism Nanaimo photo. Rediscover the Comfort of Your Bubble – From a seaside campground for your own home-away-from-home on wheels to a comfy king bed in a suite overlooking the harbour, Nanaimo has the cosy accommodations you want. Discover the perfect place to lay your head after a day full of adventures here!

Ready to fall into an amazing autumn adventure? Visit tourismnanaimo.com today!

