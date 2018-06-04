Proceeds from the Raymond James Father’s Day Walk and Run for Prostate Cancer support the Island Prostate Centre.

5 reasons to lace up for dad (and husband, brother, son or friend) this Father’s Day

Walk and run for Island Prostate Centre, raise valuable funds and vie for great prizes!

Do it for Dad this Father’s Day … and for all the other men in your life!

Registration and fundraising is under way for the Raymond James Father’s Day Walk and Run for Prostate Cancer, June 17 at the Vancouver Island Technology Park. A fun, family event raising funds and awareness in support of the Island Prostate Centre, choose from a chip-timed 10K run, a 5K walk/run and a Dash for Dads Kids’ Run.

“Bring your dad, brother or son or just come to help support all the men in your life,” says Leanne Kopp, Island Prostate Centre executive director. “They need your help, and so do we!”

Registration opens at 8 a.m., June 17, with opening ceremonies at 9:45 a.m., the 10K kicking off at 10 a.m. and the 5K at 10:10 a.m. Enjoy a post-race pancake breakfast at 10:30 a.m. before the Dash for Dad at 11:15 a.m. and closing ceremonies at 11:45 a.m.

Why walk or run this June 17?

Reason 1. Because 1 in 7 Victoria men are diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. Do you know seven men among your family, friends and co-workers? There’s a good chance at least one of them will be affected by this disease.

Reason 2: Like other cancer diagnoses, prostate cancer affects all of us, not only those diagnosed, but also their loved ones. Joining the walk/run is a great way to build community around all those living with the disease.

Reason 3: “Thanks to support from Raymond James, a full 100 per cent of the funds raised through this event goes back to supporting men and their families affected by prostate cancer, right here in our own community,” Kopp says.

Reason 4: Be in the running for some great fundraising prizes! The top three individual fundraisers will have a choice of: $200 Robinson’s Gift Card; a prize basket from Phillips Brewery; or $250 Dodd’s Furniture gift card. All prizes also include five gift cards for a free Jugo Juice.

The top youth fundraiser will receive two free passes for Adrenaline, Miniature World and the Aviation Museum, plus five gift cards for a free Jugo Juice.

Reason 5: Make it a team event! Team awards are also up for grabs. The top corporate team wins $500 in Front Runners gift cards and 15 gift cards for a free Jugo Juice; the top friends/family fundraising team earns an Escape Room Game for 12 players at Victoria Escape Games plus 15 gift cards for a free Jugo Juice.

In addition, all who raise at least $500 will be entered for a kayak adventure for two from Victoria Kayak. Raise $1,000, and be entered to win a free Shaw PVR.

Do it for Dad and register today – learn more at doingitfordad.com.

***

With experts located throughout Vancouver Island, Island Prostate Centre connects men and their families with the information they need to make informed decisions about their prostate health – before, during and after a diagnosis.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Picture perfect: 3D ultrasound captures baby’s first photos, from the comfort of your own home

Just Posted

Major house fire overnight in Oak Bay now extinguished

Oak Bay Fire Department confirms roads now open after four hour inferno

FILM AND FOOD: Victoria Film Festival presents an award-winning combination

Gourmet cuisine, local brews, cocktails and wines pair with films about cooking

WATCH: Pirates in our waters for children’s event

Variety the Children’s Charity hosts 14th annual “Boat for Hope” event

Saanich won’t put brakes on Haro Woods cyclists

Minutes show Saanich staff want to allow “recreational and family cycling” in popular recreation area

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Canada should aim to recycle 85% of plastics by 2025, groups say

Justin Trudeau wants this week’s G7 leaders summit to include the signing of an anti-plastics charter

Hepatitis C screening recommended for people born between 1945-1975

Association says people should tested based on their age — not only possible risk factors

B.C. killer’s second sentencing hearing starts today

Cherryville man who killed Armstrong teenager in 2011 won appeal of first degree murder conviction

13 sent to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan

Air ambulance landed at a nearby sports field during a flag football game

Watchdog group accuses Saanich of exaggerating effects of new health tax

A local watchdog group questions Saanich’s messaging around the effects of the… Continue reading

Most Read