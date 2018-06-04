5 reasons to lace up for dad (and husband, brother, son or friend) this Father’s Day

Proceeds from the Raymond James Father’s Day Walk and Run for Prostate Cancer support the Island Prostate Centre.

Do it for Dad this Father’s Day … and for all the other men in your life!

Registration and fundraising is under way for the Raymond James Father’s Day Walk and Run for Prostate Cancer, June 17 at the Vancouver Island Technology Park. A fun, family event raising funds and awareness in support of the Island Prostate Centre, choose from a chip-timed 10K run, a 5K walk/run and a Dash for Dads Kids’ Run.

“Bring your dad, brother or son or just come to help support all the men in your life,” says Leanne Kopp, Island Prostate Centre executive director. “They need your help, and so do we!”

Registration opens at 8 a.m., June 17, with opening ceremonies at 9:45 a.m., the 10K kicking off at 10 a.m. and the 5K at 10:10 a.m. Enjoy a post-race pancake breakfast at 10:30 a.m. before the Dash for Dad at 11:15 a.m. and closing ceremonies at 11:45 a.m.

Why walk or run this June 17?

Reason 1. Because 1 in 7 Victoria men are diagnosed with Prostate Cancer. Do you know seven men among your family, friends and co-workers? There’s a good chance at least one of them will be affected by this disease.

Reason 2: Like other cancer diagnoses, prostate cancer affects all of us, not only those diagnosed, but also their loved ones. Joining the walk/run is a great way to build community around all those living with the disease.

Reason 3: “Thanks to support from Raymond James, a full 100 per cent of the funds raised through this event goes back to supporting men and their families affected by prostate cancer, right here in our own community,” Kopp says.

Reason 4: Be in the running for some great fundraising prizes! The top three individual fundraisers will have a choice of: $200 Robinson’s Gift Card; a prize basket from Phillips Brewery; or $250 Dodd’s Furniture gift card. All prizes also include five gift cards for a free Jugo Juice.

The top youth fundraiser will receive two free passes for Adrenaline, Miniature World and the Aviation Museum, plus five gift cards for a free Jugo Juice.

Reason 5: Make it a team event! Team awards are also up for grabs. The top corporate team wins $500 in Front Runners gift cards and 15 gift cards for a free Jugo Juice; the top friends/family fundraising team earns an Escape Room Game for 12 players at Victoria Escape Games plus 15 gift cards for a free Jugo Juice.

In addition, all who raise at least $500 will be entered for a kayak adventure for two from Victoria Kayak. Raise $1,000, and be entered to win a free Shaw PVR.

Do it for Dad and register today – learn more at doingitfordad.com.

***

With experts located throughout Vancouver Island, Island Prostate Centre connects men and their families with the information they need to make informed decisions about their prostate health – before, during and after a diagnosis.