March 14 to 20 is Fix-a-Leak Week, the perfect time to check for – and repair – leaks around the home that are wasting water and money!

5 simple steps to save water and money during Fix a Leak Week

Be a Leak Detective March 14 to 20

While you may not see a toilet leak, or even hear a faucet dripping, the impact can be substantial – to your water use, and your wallet.

In fact, while the biggest culprits are toilets, an intermittent drip from a faucet or showerhead can waste more than 35,000 litres of water a year, enough to fill a bathtub more than 100 times.

“With household leaks representing 14 per cent of indoor water use, that’s a lot of drinking water simply going down the drain for many homes in the capital region,” says Glenn Harris, senior manager of the CRD’s Environmental Protection team.

Because toilet leaks are often silent – usually caused by a worn or misaligned part – they can be hard to detect, wasting as much as 20 to 40 litres per hour. At up to 350,000 litres per year, that’s enough water to fill a swimming pool!

The simple way to check for leaks in your home

Fix-a-Leak Week, March 14 to 20, is the perfect time to find and repair leaky toilets, faucets and other fixtures around your home.

  1. From March 14 to 21, pick up your free leak-detection kits from the CRD, including: toilet leak detection tablets; low-flow bathroom faucet aerator; Household Guide to Water Efficiency; shower fixture flow rate testing bag; water tank shut off tag; Water Wise Bathroom brochure; and a biodegradable cleaning sponge

    Find the pickup location nearest you at www.crd.bc.ca/leaks.

  2. Remember to check your toilet for silent leaks! Place a toilet leak detection table or food colouring in the toilet tank and wait 10 minutes to see if the colour shows up in the bowl – if it does, you have a leak.
  3. Check your faucets and showerheads for leaks. Repairs are often straightforward and inexpensive, but worthwhile as a little drip can waste a lot of water. Look for worn washers and “o” rings, or a loose connection between the showerhead and pipe system, which can often be fixed with pipe tape.
  4. Locate your main water shut-off in case of an emergency water leak. It’s often found in the basement, mechanical room or crawl space.
  5. Remember, leaks can also be outdoors, too. Check your hoses and irrigation system for leaks like cracked and broken sprinkler heads. Contact an irrigation professional for advice on repair options.

Ready to learn more about being a leak detective in your home? Visit www.crd.bc.ca/leaks today!

