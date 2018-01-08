Big Wheel Burger’s first location in the Cook Street Village.

5 ways to feel good tucking in at one of Victoria’s favourite burger joints

From local greens to low-carb burgers, savour healthier options at Big Wheel Burgers

If your goals for 2018 include healthier eating, the good news is that you don’t need to give up all your favourites.

Regularly selected as one of the region’s favourite burger joints, the locally grown Big Wheel Burger also serves up a variety of healthier options, notes co-founder Calen McNeil.

“My nickname is Big Wheel,” McNeil says, “and I always wanted to open a burger joint named Big Wheel Burger.”

Founded on the principle of sustainability, with initiatives like fully compostable packaging and a bio-diesel van, Big Wheel was Canada’s first carbon neutral fast food restaurant.

And while Big Wheel’s three locations are known for big, juicy burgers with fries and gravy-soaked poutine crafted with real Quebec cheese curds, those making a commitment to healthier living needn’t feel left out – here’s five ways to eat healthier at one of the region’s favourite diners.

1. Plant-based mains

Giving up meat, at least part of the time? For those striving to enjoy more of a plant-based diet, Big Wheel has developed both a vegetarian and vegan burger, handcrafted in-house. You can also share an order of Big Wheel’s yummy fries, with vegan gravy on the side.

2. Go green

Prefer your veggies in a well-tossed salad? Two favourites at Big Wheel include the Chop Chop Salad and a healthier twist on a classic, the Kale Caesar. Both salads can be topped with beef or chicken for a protein boost, and dressings can also be ordered on the side, for those watching their portions.

3. Chicken on the grill

While Big Wheel’s classic Big Crunch Chicken Burger is coated in their special crunch coating and fried, a special request and a smile at the counter can get you a grilled chicken burger, McNeil says.

4. The low-carb crew

The Big Wheel crew is pleased to offer a low-carb option, replacing the traditional Island-baked bun for a lettuce wrap, or turn your hand-held favourite into a knife-and-fork affair with only the bottom half of the bun.

5. Celebrate fresh and local

Part of Big Wheel’s sustainable approach means their AAA beef is hormone-free, range-fed and ground fresh daily. “We source as much as we can locally and make everything fresh. Other than our beef, which comes from Alberta, many of our ingredients come from within 100 miles,” McNeil says.

Have a healthy idea for the menu? Share it with the Big Wheel Burger crew at the flagship restaurant in Cook Street Village, in Vic West at Westside Village and on Blanshard at Gateway Village. You’ll also find them online at bigwheelburger.com (check back often for the latest specials!) and on Facebook.

 

Mural inside Big Wheel’s Gateway Village location.

