Want to get back the cabinets you love? Gleam Guard offers a quick, dust-free and cost-effective solution.

Want to get back the cabinets you love? Gleam Guard offers a quick, dust-free and cost-effective solution.

8 reasons homeowners love this go-to cabinet refinishing solution

Cabinets, millwork and wood furnishings look like new again

The ideal kitchen effortlessly blends form and function. It provides the storage you want and the workspace you need, with cabinets, counters and fixtures together creating a beautiful space you’ll love working in.

If your kitchen has the function, but not the form, it may be time to call in the refinishing experts!

“We know that over time, the cabinets and millwork in our homes can lose their lustre – the finish becomes worn or dull, and can be a real eyesore,” says Tracy Booth, owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, serving Victoria and Vancouver Island.

At the same time, tossing away otherwise solid cabinets and woodwork is wasteful, messy, time-consuming and expensive, notes Booth, who’s been professionally refinishing cabinets for more than 30 years.

“If you love your old cabinets, but simply want to bring back the look you love, the refinishing solution is perfect!”

Here’s why it works – and why homeowners love the results:

  1. It’s affordable. Gleam Guard’s professional refinishing costs up to 70 per cent less than replacing your cabinets – as little as $2,000 instead of $20,000 to $30,000, for example. That’s a substantial savings for an entire kitchen!
  2. It’s good for the environment. Refinishing your cabinets means less waste going to the landfill and fewer trees being cut down for new cabinets.
  3. It’s quick. Offering convenient scheduling and prompt service, 90 per cent of Gleam Guard projects are completed within 1 to 2 days, not the weeks that a full renovation can take.
  4. It’s versatile. Think beyond your cabinets to all the interior millwork in your home that could use a little love, including bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more.
  5. The prep is a breeze. Is 10 minutes too long to prep for a kitchen reno? With Gleam Guard, there’s no need to remove old cabinets or replace door and drawer fronts – in fact, you don’t even need to empty your cupboards and drawers. The only prep you’ll need to do is to clear off your countertops!
  6. There’s no mess and no odour. These qualified refinishing professionals ensure the mess-free process produces no toxic fumes, and better yet, no aggravating dust.
  7. You’ll get lasting results. After prepping the surface with a vigorous clean, then matching and applying the new finish, a wood floor finish provides long-wearing protection from hazards like water damage, grease and dust. Following this time-tested technique, customers have reported beautiful results lasting more than 20 years.
  8. Touch-up warranty. For added peace of mind, every purchase comes with free touch-ups for five years following project completion.

To learn more about bringing new life to your cabinets, visit the BBB-accredited Gleam Guard at gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. Book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 250-800-5770.

Home & GardenRenovations

Previous story
A childhood story of love, loss and hope
Next story
Contests, Mistletoe Walk at Belmont and more bring Christmas to the West Shore

Just Posted

Local MLA Adam Olsen, a member of the Tsartlip Nation, here seen before the 2020 provincial election, said a new report finding “widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people” in the provincial health care system does not surprise Indigenous people. (Hansard TV)
MLA, Tsartlip member says ‘silo’ approach won’t work dealing with racism in health care

Adam Olsen calls for comprehensive approach in dealing with systemic racism

Aragon Properties’ proposed development for the corner of Cook and Pendergast streets in Cook Street Village was voted down by Victoria city council on Thursday night after a public hearing. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
Lack of affordable housing spells end for Cook Street Village project in Victoria

Council narrowly defeats proposal for four-storey building on former Pic-A-Flic Video site

The University of Victoria will mark the eighth annual Giving Tuesday with its Add Sprinkles campaign which collects funds to support various student initiatives across campus. (Photo courtesy UVic Photo Services)
Nearly 150 Greater Victoria groups prepare for eighth annual Giving Tuesday

Last year Canadians raised nearly $22 million in 24 hours

A man was issued a $230 fine after refusing to wear a mask inside a Central Saanich business. (Central Saanich Police Services/Twitter)
Man issued fine after refusing to mask up in Central Saanich business

$230 ticket issued under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act

A report by investigator Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond found “widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people” in a report released Monday.
Peninsula hospital one where ‘significant work underway’ to repair Indigenous relations

Investigation finds ‘widespread systemic racism against Indigenous people’ in provincial health care

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Mask fundraiser helps make children’s wishes come true

From Black Press Media + BraveFace – adult, youth and kid masks support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Left to right: A screenshot of NTC nurse navigator Lesley Cerney, FNHA regional mental health manager Georjeana Paterson and Island Health’s medical health officer Dr. Charmaine Enns addressing Ehattesaht community members from Ehatis reserve in a Facebook live update. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Medical team sent to Ehatis reserve near Zeballos to guide community through COVID outbreak

17 cases, eight recoveries and no hospitalizations as Island Health praises First Nation’s response

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Most Read