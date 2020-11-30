8 reasons homeowners love this go-to cabinet refinishing solution

Cabinets, millwork and wood furnishings look like new again

Want to get back the cabinets you love? Gleam Guard offers a quick, dust-free and cost-effective solution.

The ideal kitchen effortlessly blends form and function. It provides the storage you want and the workspace you need, with cabinets, counters and fixtures together creating a beautiful space you’ll love working in.

If your kitchen has the function, but not the form, it may be time to call in the refinishing experts!

“We know that over time, the cabinets and millwork in our homes can lose their lustre – the finish becomes worn or dull, and can be a real eyesore,” says Tracy Booth, owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, serving Victoria and Vancouver Island.

At the same time, tossing away otherwise solid cabinets and woodwork is wasteful, messy, time-consuming and expensive, notes Booth, who’s been professionally refinishing cabinets for more than 30 years.

“If you love your old cabinets, but simply want to bring back the look you love, the refinishing solution is perfect!”

Here’s why it works – and why homeowners love the results:

It’s affordable. Gleam Guard’s professional refinishing costs up to 70 per cent less than replacing your cabinets – as little as $2,000 instead of $20,000 to $30,000, for example. That’s a substantial savings for an entire kitchen! It’s good for the environment. Refinishing your cabinets means less waste going to the landfill and fewer trees being cut down for new cabinets. It’s quick. Offering convenient scheduling and prompt service, 90 per cent of Gleam Guard projects are completed within 1 to 2 days, not the weeks that a full renovation can take. It’s versatile. Think beyond your cabinets to all the interior millwork in your home that could use a little love, including bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more. The prep is a breeze. Is 10 minutes too long to prep for a kitchen reno? With Gleam Guard, there’s no need to remove old cabinets or replace door and drawer fronts – in fact, you don’t even need to empty your cupboards and drawers. The only prep you’ll need to do is to clear off your countertops! There’s no mess and no odour. These qualified refinishing professionals ensure the mess-free process produces no toxic fumes, and better yet, no aggravating dust. You’ll get lasting results. After prepping the surface with a vigorous clean, then matching and applying the new finish, a wood floor finish provides long-wearing protection from hazards like water damage, grease and dust. Following this time-tested technique, customers have reported beautiful results lasting more than 20 years. Touch-up warranty. For added peace of mind, every purchase comes with free touch-ups for five years following project completion.

To learn more about bringing new life to your cabinets, visit the BBB-accredited Gleam Guard at gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. Book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 250-800-5770.

