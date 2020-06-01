A bright future awaits for your cabinets

Love your cabinets, but not how they’ve worn? Gleam Guard offers a simple, cost-effective solution.

Give new life to your tired, worn out cabinetry, millwork and furniture

If you love the style and colour of your kitchen cabinets, but hate their worn appearance, the solution may be easier and more affordable than you think!

Cabinet refinishing can return the look you love at a fraction of the time and cost of new cabinets, explains Tracy Booth, who has been professionally refinishing cabinets for more than 30 years.

“Are you wanting to spend $30,000 or are you wanting to spend $2,000?” asks Booth, owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, serving Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island.

While cabinets can go slightly lighter or darker, Booth emphasizes that his focus is on returning the cabinets to their original appearance, not changing their appearance.

“Wood has character and we want to preserve that character. Our goal is to restore, not change,” Booth says.“If areas have gotten dull or worn, we can fix that. That’s what makes us cabinet refinishers. A Gleam Guard trained professional can tint and make them look like new, which is a very technical skill.”

Technique and experience matters

The distinction is important, as refinishing – compared to simply painting or staining – takes a unique skillset. “It’s important people know that the person who is in their kitchen has the training to do the perfect matching,” notes Booth, whose Gleam Guard is BBB-accredited with an A+ rating.

“While we repaint painted cabinets; we do not paint brown cabinets white.”

To ensure the perfect, long-lasting finish, preparation is key. A Gleam Guard trained professional begins by prepping the surface with a vigorous clean, then professionally matching and applying the new colour. To complete the process, a wood floor finish is applied for a long-wearing result, protecting your cabinets from hazards such as water damage, grease and dust (with the added benefit of being easier to clean and maintain).

The entire dust-free process takes only a day or two, and there’s no need to unload your cabinets – easy!

Not just for kitchen cabinets … or wood

For those who’ve chosen a different material for their cabinets, you’ll find help here, too!

“We also do laminate refinishing – any product that your cabinets are made of, we can clean it and put a fresh finish on it,” Booth says.

In fact, all interior millwork can be refinished, so think beyond the kitchen to your built-in bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more.

To learn more, visit gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. The Gleam Guard team is working during the current COVID precautions, taking steps to keep staff and clients safe, but for those who are self-isolating, Booth is happy to make appointments for later this summer.

Book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 1-250-800-5770.

Renovations