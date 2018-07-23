Florist Erin Evans looks for ways to personalize arrangements for families, including these designs with a western focus. Don Denton/Pearl

A different way of doing things blooms at Sands Victoria

Create a beautiful summer arrangement at free onsite floral workshop

The Sands Victoria team pride themselves on doing things a little differently. In particular, they see Sands as an integral part of the community, not only when families need funeral services, but at all times.

“One of the things that’s unique is our on-site flower shop, Petals Plus,” says Anthony Black, assistant manager of Sands Victoria. Yes, having the independently owned floral shop right at Sands removes one more task families may need to do as part of their funeral planning, but it also it does so much more.

And flowers are only part of it!

Petals Plus, which served clients for many years from its Shelbourne Street location before moving to Sands three years ago, has been Victorians’ go-to choice for everything from birthday arrangements to wedding flowers for years, notes owner Erin Evans.

“The families we work with for funeral services are dealing with one of the most difficult times in their lives and to be able create something personal and beautiful, while removing some of the added stress by being here on-site, has been wonderful. It’s just so uplifting,” says Evans, a floral designer for seven years.

“We pride ourselves on offering a very customized service that will truly reflect the person we’re celebrating.”

Creativity, with a personal touch

From holiday centerpieces to funeral arrangements, creativity and a personal touch is essential.

“We help them remember their loved one in the best way possible. Was dad a golfer or a fisher? We can add elements of those passions into the arrangement. Maybe grandma collected teacups? We can use that inspiration too,” Evans says. “We love working with families to create a story with the flowers – and to spark stories from guests who see these unique elements and remember those special times. It creates powerful memories.”

Was mom a gardener? “We’ve even used flowers a client has brought in from a parent’s beloved garden. It’s such an honour to be able to work with families to create something special.”

Flowers for all your celebrations

That said, “we’re not just a funeral flower shop,” Evans emphasizes, welcoming the public to stop by and talk flowers, most of which are sourced or grown locally.

“Some of our clients have been regular customers for years, but have never had a funeral service with us; others we met through a memorial but now see us regularly for all their other floral needs.”

Make your own bouquet with free workshop!

Sands and Petals Plus host a special community flower design event Aug. 12, when florist Erin Evans will show you how to create a beautiful summer centrepiece, yours to take home afterwards. The session runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at Sands Victoria and refreshments will be available.

Admission is free, but please RSVP by Aug. 8 to ensure enough supplies: Call Petals Plus at 250-721-1992 or Sands at 250-388-5155.

 

Brad Baker, a Senior Funeral Director with Sands Funeral Chapel, and Sands Assistant Manager Anthony Black, with some of the unique floral arrangements designed by their in-house florist, Petals Plus. Don Denton/Pearl

