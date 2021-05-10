Through fundraisers like Jean Up, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation supports the hospital’s world-leading experts who are working relentlessly to improve the lives of children like India.

Through fundraisers like Jean Up, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation supports the hospital’s world-leading experts who are working relentlessly to improve the lives of children like India.

A family navigates childhood cancer through the pandemic

Jean Up this May and help kids get out of their hospital gowns and back into their jeans

The day Bonnie and Brandan’s lives were flipped upside down started like any other. They went on a morning stroll with their two children, India and Moses. But India, who was fifteen months old at the time, was more tired than usual. As the day went on, she developed a high fever and intense chills. Knowing something wasn’t right, Bonnie brought her to BC Children’s Hospital.

Doctors immediately noticed India’s skin colouring was off and ordered blood work – which revealed that her white blood cell count was dangerously low. Shortly after, Bonnie and Brandan’s worst fears came true: India was diagnosed with a form of childhood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

India quickly started chemotherapy, but after several weeks, she wasn’t responding to the treatment. Doctors determined that she would need to endure an additional six months of intensive chemotherapy to treat what had become a high-risk leukemia.

That spring was extremely challenging for the family – especially as they weren’t able to see many of their family and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having people visiting in the hospital was my lifeline,” Bonnie said. “When that went away, it was really intense because you realize how much you rely on other people’s support during these times.”

Still, the family pushed through their darkest moments with extraordinary strength. India had her last round of chemotherapy in June 2020 and today, the soon-to-be three-year-old is in the maintenance phase of treatment.

For the month of May, BC Children’s Hospital supporters can make an online donation and then proudly wear their jeans to show others what they stand for: helping kids like India get out of their hospital gown and back into their jeans.

For the month of May, BC Children’s Hospital supporters can make an online donation and then proudly wear their jeans to show others what they stand for: helping kids like India get out of their hospital gown and back into their jeans.

Although India’s journey has been remarkable, it’s far from over. She will continue to visit BC Children’s until she transitions into adult care. There is also a possibility she may develop long-term negative effects from treatments used to heal her – a risk that 75 per cent of children who survive cancer currently face.

At BC Children’s Hospital, world-leading experts are working relentlessly to improve the lives of children like India – but doing so is a huge undertaking. That’s where BC Children’s Hospital Foundation comes in. As the hospital’s fundraising arm, the Foundation partners with people, companies, schools and more to fund the groundbreaking research and technology needed to create lasting change.

One of the Foundation’s signature fundraising initiatives – Jean Up – is quickly approaching. For the entire month of May, supporters can make an online donation and then proudly wear their jeans to show others what they stand for: helping kids get out of their hospital gown and back into their jeans.

By taking part, supporters will join companies and schools from across the province to help conquer childhood illnesses. All donations made by schools in May will be matched by Odlum Brown Limited, an independent, full-service investment firm (up to $30,000). The month-long campaign will also feature online contests sponsored by the official Denim Partner Mavi Jeans.

Supporters can join the #JeanUp movement by making a donation at JeanUp.ca and by wearing your jeans at home and tagging @bcchf on social media.

FamiliesHealth and wellnessPhilanthropy

Previous story
Take the 2021 Vital Signs Survey, help the region chart a course forward

Just Posted

Test positivity rates in Greater Victoria from April 23 to 29. (BC CDC data)
Leaked data shows View Royal top of COVID-19 list for Greater Victoria

The township had the highest number of new cases during the last week of April

Robyn Sealy of Parks Canada and carver Charles Elliot look at the new interpretive display unveiled May 4 at SMONECTEN, the new name of the former McDonald Campground in Gulf Islands National Park Reserve just north of Sidney. (Parks Canada/Submitted)
Campground near Sidney renamed to recognize First Nations

SMONECTEN is new name of former McDonald Campground in Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

A member of the Downtown Victoria Business Association Clean Team works along Fort Street. The team will be working weekends from May through September, providing seven day a week coverage. (Photo courtesy DVBA)
Downtown Victoria cleanup service expanded for spring, summer

Clean Team members to patrol sidewalks seven days a week through September

Carolyn West plans to run each of the Victoria Goddess Runs this year, in support of Victoria Women’s Transition House Society. (Courtesy Carolyn West)
Runner tackles solo Goddess Run to raise funds for women, children fleeing violence

Women’s Transition House Society named official cause for Goddess Runs

Gwen Spencer Hethey is one of four athletes being inducted into the Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame this year. Here, she is pictured with her mentor Major Frederick Richardson. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame)
Four new names added to Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame

Matt Pettinger, Gwen Spencer Hethey, Peter Lawless and Roger Skillings being inducted

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward comes away with the puck after a battle along the boards with Grizzlies defenceman Jake Veilleux. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Victoria Grizzlies named Island Champions

Grizzlies edged Alberni Valley Bulldogs in back-to-back matches to claim title

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

People pass the red hearts on the COVID-19 Memorial Wall mourning those who have died, opposite the Houses of Parliament on the Embankment in London, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. On May 3, the British government announced that only one person had died of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth
For a view of a COVID-19 future, Canadians should look across the pond

Britain, like Canada, is one of the only countries in the world to delay second doses for several months

Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 100th point this season with Leon Draisaitl (29) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Saturday, May 8, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Edmonton superstar McDavid hits 100-point mark as Oilers edge Canucks 4-3

NHL scoring leader needs just 53 games to reach century mark

Most Read