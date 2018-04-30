A simple solution for hard-to-heat spaces

Enjoy easy installation and a money-saving rebate with a natural gas wall furnace

Keeping your home warm and comfortable for yourself and your family is a priority during the cooler months and looking for an affordable solution to make this happen is often top of mind. It is especially important when there are areas of your home that are a little more challenging to get warm and keep warm.

There is always that one room in your house that is consistently cooler than the others and even if you have tried to adjust the vents to redirect more heat to flow into the room, it’s still not comfortable. So what can you do to make your home and that one room a little more comfortable without digging too deep into your pockets or worrying about complicated installs? Get a wall furnace.

If you are a natural gas customer, you can heat those hard-to-heat spaces by adding something as simple and affordable as a natural gas wall furnace. A wall furnace is a compact, long-term heating system that works to provide localized heat to a room or area in a safe and efficient way. As a smaller self-contained furnace, a wall furnace attaches easily to an exterior wall, providing a duct-free heating solution that is easy to install and provides reliable heating to keep friends and family toasty on chilly winter days.

Installing an appliance like a wall furnace is easy and will save you money in the long run. The install is simple and doesn’t require additional ductwork throughout the house, lowering the cost and effort to add in this type of appliance. And as a natural gas appliance, wall furnaces offer a distinct cost advantage – natural gas is one-third the cost of electricity.

Spring is a good time to install a wall furnace, so you can be well prepared and ready when the bitter cold returns. FortisBC also has a $700 limited-time rebate if you purchase and install a new natural gas wall furnace before Dec. 31, 2018, so you can get warm and get money back.

For more information about wall furnaces and how to apply for the FortisBC rebate, visit fortisbc.com/wallfurnace.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Making a difference: When a career is also your calling

Just Posted

Victoria dance school promoting Punjabi culture through bhangra

Dancers of all ages will mark Shan-e-Punjab’s 25th anniversary with Vaisakhi show May 5 at UVic

Saanich Archives pieces together memories of First World War

Volunteers are needed to help complete a World War One commemorative project as the centenary of Armistice Day approaches

Hundreds take to Victoria streets for Khalsa Day parade

For the first time in over 100 years, region’s Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi

Policing all in the family for Victoria clan

New VicPD recruit Ben Sawyer the latest in a line that includes mom, dad and grandfather

GoFundMe for man struck on Pat Bay Highway

Proceeds will support family of Mike Underwood

McKenzie kids craft big business with small items

Elementary holds entrepreneur fair

Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic

For the second straight year Trump skipped the event with the White House Press Corps.

South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

South Korea said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea.

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto to remember those killed and injured

RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

A 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were hit by a vehicle with five people in it around 10:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Ottawa claims price on carbon could cut 90 million tonnes of emissions by 2022

An Environment Canada analysis says the federal government’s carbon pricing plan will eliminate as much as 90 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2022.

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Saanich remains hazy about recreational pot operations

As the clock towards the legalization of recreational marijuana ticks down, local… Continue reading

Most Read