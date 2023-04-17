Adventure is only a short drive away in Ucluelet

It’s that time of year when you feel the itch to explore, and a good road trip is a great way to kick off the spring season.

Now that the Kennedy Lake highway construction is complete, there’s no reason to delay a trip to Ucluelet. There is an abundance of activities to experience as the town awakens with new and inspired energy. Local shops are open, and restaurants are revamped and excited for you to try their latest offerings. For adrenaline junkies and max relaxers alike, there is something new and exciting for everyone to experience.

For the angler looking to reel in some fish this year, local sport fishing charters are ready to welcome you until the end of September. Rest assured, your guide knows the local waters and can catch everything from ling cod to salmon.

For adrenaline junkies and max relaxers alike, there’s something new and exciting to experience in Ucluelet. Douglas Ludwig / Tourism Ucluelet

If fishing isn’t how you want to spend your time on the water, perhaps a scenic boat ride is more your style. Take a wildlife tour with a seasoned local guide and learn about the coast’s rich history while you glimpse the abundant marine life ecosystem that calls Ucluelet home, including sea lions, bald eagles and more. The resident whales may even lumber by to say ‘hello,’ offering an experience you may not get anywhere else.

You can also set your own pace kayaking the calm harbour waters while watching for coastal wildlife and viewing the pristine rainforest and rugged coastline. A guided single or multi-day trip in the Broken Group Islands is a truly magical experience. With turquoise waters and white sandy beaches, you will feel worlds away.

When you’re back on land, immerse yourself in the unique Ucluelet Aquarium. Canada’s first collect-and-release aquarium allows you to discover (with touch tanks) what lives along the coast in vibrant tidepools brimming with aquatic life.

Whether you’re a seasoned surfer or it’s on your bucket list to learn, Ucluelet’s local breaks are located a short drive to the stunning Wickaninnish Beach and Long Beach in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. Catch the tail end of the area’s energizing winter swells and surf, where the variety of waves is perfect for beginners to experts. Local surf shops nearby offer rentals and lessons, so no worries if you’re new to the sport.

At the Ucluelet Aquarium, Canada’s first collect-and-release aquarium, discover what lives along the coast. Jen-McLeod-Photography / Tourism Ucluelet

Start or end your holiday by soaring through the Kennedy River Canyon near the Clayoquot Plateau Provincial Park by zipline. For the thrill-seeker, West Coast Wild Zipline offers a fascinating, culturally guided experience as you move from each of the six lines that fly you through the old-growth rainforest and above the Winchee (Kennedy) River.

With so much in store in Ucluelet, there is no reason to leave the Island to find the perfect spring vacation. Plan your dream road trip today by visiting discoverucluelet.com

