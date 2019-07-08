Presented by MAXIMUS Canada, the UrbaCity Challenge has teams of two or four complete a series of challenge stations at local businesses or locations.

An adventure a year in the making

UrbaCity Challenge is ready to challenge you Sept. 22!

More than 250 racers will challenge body and mind on Sunday Sept. 22, plying the UrbaCity course to complete eclectic tests of physical fitness, brain power and fundraising supremacy in support of Island Prostate Centre.

Oh, and bragging rights, of course!

Presented by MAXIMUS Canada and powered by over 150 MAXIMUS Canada volunteers, the UrbaCity Challenge features a series of challenge stations at local businesses or locations. Participants compete in teams of two or four to complete the freeform course designed by Pinnacle Pursuits.

While the challenges and locations change every year – and are secret until race day – they’re guaranteed to be lots of fun, proven by the participant return rate of more than 50 per cent, says Jonathan Willcocks of Pinnacle Pursuits, the UrbaCity course designer.

Your first UrbaCity challenge starts here!

To be eligible for the awesome prizes and swag on offer, teams commit to fundraising a basic amount in support of the Island Prostate Centre – at least $100 for teams of two, $200 for teams of four.

“We say the first UrbaCity challenge is to meet that minimum,” Davis says, noting that some of the pre-race fundraising can get as creative as the race challenges themselves!

In addition to the first, second and third-place race finishers, the top-three fundraising groups in each division will also be celebrated.

“For us, the fundraising component is No. 1, and I find the people who embrace the fundraising side of the event have the most fun,” Davis says. “When you get to the event, there’s a real sense of community.”

As word continues to spread about the UrbaCity Challenge, so do the organizers’ fundraising goals, this year pegged at $75,000. Building on last year’s $70,000 raised, reaching this year’s goal would bring them to more than $375,000 in total, all to help men right here on Vancouver Island.

Are you up for the challenge?

First, choose one of three categories to race in:

  • Fun: Take on the town with thinking and problem-solving challenges! Featuring a shorter course and fewer fitness challenges for two-person teams, this can be the best choice for families and casual competitors of all ages and activity levels.
  • Fierce: Two-person teams ready to test both brain and body will enjoy this longer course with more fitness challenges that still work your noggin!
  • Face-Off: The Corporate Face-off category features four-person teams tackling a combination of puzzles, games and fitness challenges designed around co-operation.

Starting from the Crystal Garden this year, the event opens with a mass challenge to start, then teams are free to chart their own course. Some race to the farthest challenge point and work their way back, for example, while other begin nearest the launch point. How you rise to the challenge is up to you!

Visit urbacitychallenge.ca for more information, or click to register today.

 

