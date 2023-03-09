Are you ready to Unite for Mental Health?

Until March 31, your gift to United Way Southern Vancouver Island’s United for Mental Health Fund can have double the impact, and help youth access vital services, including a crisis help line, one-on-one counselling, outreach, group therapy, and peer support. Photo courtesy UWSVI

Imagine being welcomed into a new role as an Executive Director earlier this year and feeling an instant connection with the community you serve. That’s exactly what happened to the new Executive Director at United Way Southern Vancouver Island (UWSVI).

After just two months on the job, Erika Stenson finds herself feeling inspired by the generosity and support of donors and the resilience of the individuals and families served in Southern Vancouver Island.

After her first three months, she wanted to share what she has learned: youth on Southern Vancouver Island are struggling with their mental health more than ever before. The question then becomes, how can we Unite our community to address this challenge?

According to the World Health Organization, around 450 million people currently struggle with mental illness, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide. Here at home, it affects more than 6.7 million. In fact, one in two Canadians have – or have had – a mental illness by the time they reach 40 years of age.

Research from BC Children’s Hospital shows that two-thirds of parents – double the amount pre-pandemic – report their children are experiencing significant anxiety, stress and challenges with relationships. After the unprecedented isolation and disconnection they have faced over the last few years, this isn’t a surprise.

Youth mental health is a growing concern worldwide, and with one in three Southern Vancouver Island residents facing worse or much worse mental health challenges compared to pre-pandemic times, the situation in our region is no different.

Mental health issues can make a young person feel anxious, depressed and hopeless. Studies show that young people with mental health challenges struggle to make friends and keep them. Suicide attempts among youth in Greater Victoria are significantly on the rise. And as a parent, aunt and friend, Stenson shares, “this scares me.”

Early intervention is vital to give youth the support and skills to navigate their problems before problems become more severe. “Honestly, this is the first time that I have felt like I have been seen for who I am instead of for what I’m doing wrong,” says Jenna*, age 14, who received support through the critical programs delivered by UWSVI community partners. (*Name has been changed to protect privacy)

Seeking treatment for mental health challenges can be expensive, especially for low-income families. Wait times for mental health services in Victoria are long, and UWSVI-funded community partners are finding it challenging to address the rising demand.

There is good news: when donors, like you, step up to support mental health services for our youth, our communities can thrive. Last year, because of the collective generosity of donors and the dedication of frontline partners, UWSVI helped 10,000 of our neighbours find hope and compassion through life-changing counselling and emotional support services. We are asking for our communities’ help again this year.

They need everyone on board – individuals, families, communities and governments – to help tackle the youth mental health crisis. Donating to the United for Mental Health campaign helps provide life-changing services to youth right here in our communities.

Let’s unite for mental health.

Your donation will help youth access vital services including a crisis help line, 1:1 counselling, outreach, group therapy and peer support. Together, we can make sure that young people, like Jenna, can access the help they need, where they need it, and when they need it most.

