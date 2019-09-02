Art extravaganza returns to Sidney

The Sidney Fine Art Show will fill the Mary Winspear Centre with hundreds of stunning pieces Oct. 18 to 20.

As adjudicators review the 1,100-plus pieces submitted for this year’s Sidney Fine Art Show, one thing is certain: art lovers are in for a real treat.

From those submissions – featuring both 2D and 3D works in a variety of mediums – judges are tasked with selecting the best of the best, 400 pieces to be featured at the Oct. 18 to 20 show.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of art, not only from our Greater Victoria community, but from across Vancouver Island. We even have submissions from the Lower Mainland and Washington State,” says organizing committee chair Danny Gelinas, one of many volunteers working since December on this year’s show.

And that points to the vital importance of patrons, sponsors and volunteers to the Sidney Fine Art Show, presented by the ArtSea Community Arts Council.

Celebrating 17 years at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre, the show has become one of the largest and most prestigious shows on Vancouver Island. More than 3,000 visitors are expected to browse the works over three days, and sales will return more than $100,000 to the artists.

While guests will visit throughout the three days, the Saturday Soiree is an added treat from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Included with show admission – just $8 at the door – meet the exhibiting artists, enjoy complimentary desserts and the jazz stylings of “Kent & Rae.”

Why your support matters:

If you appreciate the value of the arts to the community, Gelinas and the Sidney Fine Art Show invite you to lend your support – either as a patron or sponsor, or as one of the 200+ volunteers.

With a brand new website, organizers have made it easier than ever to get involved, and there are perks!

Patrons and sponsors are invited to a special opening night preview reception Thursday, Oct . 17. At the private, catered reception for patrons and invited guests, be among the first to view and purchase art before the show opens to the public, enjoy the awards presentation honouring the arts and winning artists, and enjoy a presentation by Victoria’s Joan Athey, who will discuss photography and present the work of Gerry Deiter, who famously photographed John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Bed-in for Peace in Montreal.

A variety of contribution levels are available to both sponsors and patrons. With no outside funding, the show’s budget comes solely from private support, entry fees, and commission on the sold works, Gelinas notes.

Looking to meet others who share a similar passion for the arts? Choose from a wide variety of volunteer roles both before and during the show! “This takes a huge commitment from the community – without our volunteers, we couldn’t do it,” Gelinas says, noting the Thursday night Artist and Volunteer Reception is always a highlight.

Visit online to learn about the many volunteer opportunities, or email volunteers@sidneyfineartshow.ca.

Learn more about the Sidney Fine Art Show at sidneyfineartshow.ca.