March 15 to 21 is Fix-a-Leak Week, the perfect time to check for – and repair – leaks around the home that are wasting water and money!

Be a leak detective: 4 simple steps to save water … and money!

Did you know that an intermittent drip from your faucet or showerhead can waste more than 35,000 litres of water a year, enough to fill a bathtub more than 100 times?

That’s a lot of wasted water and a lot of unnecessary cost to homeowners!

“Household leaks represent 14 per cent of indoor water use, adding up to a lot of drinking water waste – and high water bills – for many homes in the capital region,” says Glenn Harris, senior manager of the CRD’s Environmental Protection team.

The biggest culprit? Toilets, however because most toilet leaks are caused by a worn or misaligned part, they can be hard to detect.

But consider the potential impact: A toilet that continues to run after flushing could be wasting 20 to 40 litres of water an hour – enough to fill a swimming pool over the course of a year!

The simple way to check for leaks in your home

Fix-a-Leak Week, March 15 to 21, is the perfect time to find and repair leaky toilets, faucets and other fixtures around your home.

  1. From March 15 to 26, pick up your free leak-detection kits from the CRD, including dye tablets to check for toilet leaks, a faucet aerator, a shower bag to measure flows and a household water efficiency guide. Find the pickup location nearest you at www.crd.bc.ca/leaks.
  2. Remember to check your toilet for silent leaks! Place food colouring in the toilet tank and wait 10 minutes to see if the colour shows up in the bowl – if it does, you have a leak.
  3. Locate your main water shut-off in case of an emergency water leak. It is often found in the basement, mechanical room or crawl space
  4. Remember, leaks can also be outdoors! Head outside and check your hoses and irrigation system for leaks like cracked and broken sprinkler heads. Contact an irrigation professional for advice on repair options.

Ready to learn more about being a leak detective in your home? Visit www.crd.bc.ca/leaks today!

Most Read