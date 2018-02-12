Take in the annual Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown event over two weekends: Feb. 23 to 25 and March 2 to 4.

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown and discover all-new attractions

Popular annual event returns with numerous new features

One of Victoria’s most-anticipated events returns next week with a whole lot of new features!

Hosted by Attractions Victoria, Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown brings 50 free and money-saving offers to be enjoyed over two weekends.

“One of the biggest pieces of feedback we received is that there was so much to do, but not enough time to do it in a single weekend,” Attractions Victoria co-ordinator Ali Pollen says of the change to the two-weekend format.

While many offers are located in Victoria’s downtown tourist hub, your VIP card will take you throughout the region, to Saanich, Oak Bay, the Saanich Peninsula and the West Shore.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to visit sites and attractions in the city that locals may not have seen before, and to do it at a great price,” Pollen says.

New dates: This year, rather than a one-weekend event, Be a Tourist is spread over two weekends, Feb. 23 to 25 and March 2 to 4.

New deals: Also new this year, “tourists” are assured of receiving a minimum savings of at least 25 per cent from 50 participating businesses. Some deals are valid for all six days, while others are limited to select days within the Be a Tourist period, so be sure to plan ahead. You’ll need to present the VIP card – with your name printed in ink on the reverse – and photo Identification to receive the offer.

New attractions: In addition to new changes for the 2018 season, Be a Tourist also welcomed a host of new attractions and sites. New highlights range from food and dining favourites like Noodlebox, Red Barn Market, 17 Mile House Pub, Browns Social House and Lure Restaurant, to attractions like Ballet Victoria, Star Cinema, The Rolling Barrel Tour and the BC Aviation Museum. You can even make a night of it at the Hotel Grand Pacific!

New website: Check out the offers available with your Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown VIP Card at the brand new website, attractionsvictoria.com/be-a-tourist/ Here you’ll find all the details about each offer, with links to the company website, social media and descriptions!

Get yours today!

VIP Cards are just $15. Better yet – and great for families – buy four tickets and get one free!

VIP Cards are available at: The Bay Centre, Uptown, Tourism Victoria, all Red Barn Markets, all Greater Victoria Noodlebox locations, and the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea.

For those purchasing online, pick up your card from the Bay Centre or Uptown.

***

Attractions Victoria is a not-for-profit association comprising members from Victoria’s tourism/retail sector committed to providing tourists and locals alike with unforgettable experiences with the popular free maps, and the annual Be a Tourist in Your Own Home Town event.

 

Pick up your VIP Card and take in 50 participating sites and attractions.

