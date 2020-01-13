Be Ready: This local emergency guide could potentially save your life

Invaluable information to prepare for fire, flood, earthquake, tsunami, extreme weather and more

There’s a one-in-three chance that a massively destructive earthquake will strike the Capital Region within the next 50 years.

Then there’s the ever-present risk of tsunami, fire, flood, extreme weather and other emergencies.

In the event of a major disaster, will you be able to look after yourself and your loved ones? The reality is that in a significant critical situation or natural disaster, our first responders, emergency officials and community agencies will be overwhelmed.

Will you be ready?

Probably not, if you’re like the majority of British Columbians, most of whom don’t even have a complete emergency plan, or haven’t assembled emergency kits or stockpiled enough food and water for their family as well as pets.

With this in mind, Black Press Media, Victoria News and Monday Magazine have published a complete emergency preparedness guide, in plain language, to give people, businesses and community organizations the information they need to be ready.

With the help of sponsors the Regional Emergency Management Partnership, the Victoria Foundation and Knappett Projects, we created the Be Ready Guide to prepare your family, home and workplace, plus know who to call and how to help.

“Our Be Ready Guide presents the facts in layman’s terms of what residents can expect in a natural disaster in this region and how to prepare, ” says Penny Sakamoto, Black Press Group Publisher. “It shares valuable information for every resident in the region.”

How do you make an emergency plan? How do you build an emergency kit? Is your home adequately insured? How do you prepare your home? What happens if you’re driving or in a high-rise, or inside of a store when an earthquake hits? How about tsunami or severe weather?

Our Be Ready Guide answers all of these questions and more, and includes a 2019 resource with invaluable contacts should a disaster strike.

Remember, individuals must be prepared to look after themselves, their families, their neighbours and homes for at least seven days after an emergency.

And because emergencies don’t always happen when we’re at home, we must also take precautions for our work, vehicle or other places we spend considerable time.

It’s also important to understand what happens after an earthquake, so the guide includes maps of tsunami hazard lines.

It’s available in limited numbers available at fire halls and our six community newspaper offices in the region. And it will always be available on our e-editions.

Pick up your Be Ready Guide at fire halls, our six community newspaper offices or find it online at vicnews.com/e-editions.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Think home-ownership is out of reach? Think again!

Just Posted

UPDATED: BC Ferries cancels all remaining Sunday sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver

BC Ferries has promised additional sailings for Monday morning

Dog-grooming shop plans to relocate following roof collapse at Colwood Corners

Kathy’s Mutt Cuts hopes to re-open near Six Mile Pub by Feb. 1

Value of new building permits in Greater Victoria down almost 30 per cent

Year-to-year drop of 27.9 per cent consistent with other figures

Organizers add second day to PhenomaCon, West Shore’s only fan convention

Event takes place at West Shore Parks and Rec on July 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public hearing scheduled to gather input on cannabis production and temporary use permit

Council will hold a special council meeting so locals can voice their views on five agenda items

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Union blasts local government for getting involved in strike, Port McNeill mayor fires back

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom responded via a five minute long Facebook video.

Most Read