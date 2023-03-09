Become a professional makeup artist in just 3 months!

Become a certified makeup artist in just three short months with Orane International’s Makeup Artistry program, beginning April 11. Victoria News photo

From contouring to colour choices, the right makeup can create both subtle improvements and dramatic changes. Learn how to do both – and tap into your passion for creativity and helping others look their best – in a new career as a professional makeup artist.

Victoria’s Orane International College makes it possible to live your dream of being a professional make-up artist. Upon completion, you’ll be certified and ready to begin your new career.

“This program is perfect for anybody who wants to establish a career as a professional makeup artist. Whether as a new graduate or someone looking for a second career, we can ensure they’re successful,” says Aastha Sood, Orane Director of Education.

Nestled in the heart of downtown Victoria, Orane International College offers innovative and hi-tech beauty and wellness education. This spring, become a certified makeup artist in just three short months with Orane International’s Makeup Artistry program.

The comprehensive, 240-hour course begins April 11. With small class sizes exploring various specialties, the course provides new makeup artists with a firm footing in the basics, including the history of makeup, colour theory and face shape, before diving into specialized fields such as bridal, TV and film, special effects, editorial and fashion makeup.

After mastering the basics, makeup artistry students dive into specialized fields such as bridal, TV and film, special effects and fashion makeup. Victoria News photo

Learn with Victoria’s premier beauty and wellness college

Orane International offers world-class programs taught by instructors with real-world experience. Students learn the business side of the makeup industry as well as the brush strokes, leaving them with a comprehensive understanding of how to be successful in their new career.

With field-trips and hands-on learning, Orane International’s Makeup Artistry Program prepares new artists with relevant and up-to-date skills and provides plenty of opportunities to build their portfolios. Students complete this course with everything they need to become a professional makeup artist.

To learn more about the program, meet the instructor and explore the studio, those interested are invited to a workshop March 21.

Applications are now being accepted for the Makeup Artistry Program until March 31 and a $1,000 scholarship is available for those wanting to break into the world of professional makeup artistry. Seats are limited so contact Orane International College at 250-883-3743 to reserve your spot and become a professional makeup artist today!

