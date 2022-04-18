Port Alberni’s historic Train Station is an important catalyst in the revitalization of Port Alberni’s Uptown neighbourhood, and the City invites businesses, individuals and organizations to submit their proposals highlighting their commercial vision for the building.

Port Alberni’s historic Train Station is an important catalyst in the revitalization of Port Alberni’s Uptown neighbourhood, and the City invites businesses, individuals and organizations to submit their proposals highlighting their commercial vision for the building.

Bold ideas sought for Port Alberni’s historic Train Station

Bring your commercial vision for this unique location

Port Alberni’s historic Train Station is an iconic fixture at the corner of Argyle Street and Kingsway Avenue and today, this testament to the past is now a beacon of opportunity for the city’s future.

The local landmark is an important catalyst in the revitalization of Port Alberni’s Uptown neighbourhood, and the City invites businesses, individuals and organizations to submit their proposals highlighting their commercial vision for the building.

“It’s a truly unique opportunity here in Port Alberni, open to a wide variety of new business considerations,” says Willa Thorpe, Director of Parks, Recreation and Heritage.

Offering the opportunity for new, long-term commercial development and tenancy, seismic upgrades are underway, along with plumbing, electrical and security improvements – essentially, the space is move-in ready. All you need is to make the space your own.

While the exterior is subject to heritage regulations, “the inside is essentially a blank canvas,” Thorpe says.

“We don’t think there’s anything else out there like this and we’re looking for bold, unique ideas – we see it as a destination for locals and visitors alike.”

Here’s what makes the site something special:

  1. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits – The site features three different building structures, with the circa-1911 rail station building and adjoining circa-1950s truck garage included in the offering. The onsite water tower is exempt. The versatile space (two floors in the Train Station area, plus the truck garage) provide countless opportunities for consideration.
  2. At the heart of a growing community – Located within a provincially and nationally-recognized heritage building, the train station property is positioned in the heart of this growing Central Island city. Steps from Port Alberni’s beautiful waterfront, the location enjoys ample foot traffic, and proximity to the restaurant, shopping and arts district.
  3. Long Term opportunity – The successful applicant will be able to transform the Train Station interior into their own commercial space, with the security of a lease. Businesses, individuals, groups, organizations and social enterprises are all invited to bring their vision to transform this iconic site into a new, thriving enterprise. “We’re very excited to offer this unique opportunity in such a prime location,” Thorpe says.

To learn more about the Train Station building and the call for proposals, check out www.letsconnectpa.ca/train-station-rfp.

A site walk-through for anyone wanting to see the space in-person is scheduled for April 25, with the RFP due June 17, 2022

BusinessHeritagePORT ALBERNI

Most Read

Previous story
Voting is open for Victoria’s 2022 Best of the City awards

Just Posted

11-year-old Cally Bull has been crowned provincial bantam girls singles bowling provincial champion and will be heading to the nationals in Winnipeg next month. (Photo Courtesy of Dan Bull)
11-year-old Langford bowler keeps family dynasty alive with provincial win

Students from Oak Bay High work with the CRD’s Bowker Creek Initiative and the Greater Victoria Green Team to remove invasive species and plant native plants and shrubs. They’ll be at the creek April 23 for the environment club’s annual clean-up and rubber ducky race. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
Community invited to clean up Bowker Creek, race rubber duckies with Oak Bay students

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds in Greater Victoria prompt warning about potential damage

Sidney announced last month it will cover 40 per cent of the $4.9 million going towards road improvements near the future site of the Amazon warehouse. Those improvements include a roundabout at the corner of Beacon Avenue West and Galaran Road. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sidney to borrow $2 million for its share of roundabout without public approval