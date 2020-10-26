By carefully cleaning, tinting and refinishing your cabinets, the Gleam Guard professionals can make them look like new.

Breathe new life into your worn out cabinets

The quick, affordable way to renew your cabinetry, millwork and furniture

You love the colour and style of your kitchen cabinets, but hate how worn they’ve become over years of use.

The good news? The solution is easier and more affordable than you might think!

Cabinet refinishing by a skilled professional can return the look you love in a fraction of the time and cost of new cabinets, explains Tracy Booth, who has been professionally refinishing cabinets for more than 30 years.

“When you’re considering renewing your kitchen cabinets, you need to consider whether you want to spend $30,000 or $2,000?” asks Booth, owner of Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing, serving Victoria and Vancouver Island.

Booth emphasizes that while your cabinets can be coloured slightly lighter or darker, the focus is on returning the cabinets to their original appearance, not changing their appearance.

“Our goal is not to change, but to restore – we really want to preserve the character of the wood,” Booth explains.

Technique and experience matters

The distinction is important, since refinishing – compared to simply painting or staining – takes a unique skillset.

“If areas of your cabinets or wood furniture have grown dull or worn out, we can fix that, that’s what makes us cabinet refinishers. Our trained professionals carefully clean, tint and finish the cabinets, making them look like new, which is a very technical skill.”

To ensure the perfect, long-lasting finish, preparation is key. Your technician will start by prepping the surface with a vigorous clean, then professionally matching and applying the new colour. A wood floor finish is then applied for a long-wearing result, protecting your cabinets from hazards such as water damage, grease and dust (with the added benefit of being easier to clean and maintain).

The entire dust-free process takes only a day or two, and there’s no need to unload your cabinets – easy!

Bookshelves, cabinets, millwork and more can all look like new again with expert refinishing.

Not just for kitchen cabinets … or wood

For those who’ve chosen a different material for their cabinets, you’ll find help here, too!

“We also do laminate refinishing – any product that your cabinets are made of, we can clean it and put a fresh finish on it,” Booth says.

In fact, all interior millwork can be refinished, so think beyond the kitchen to your built-in bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more.

Regardless of what’s being refinished, because of the technical skill required, it’s important to know that your technician has the training to do the perfect matching, notes Booth, whose Gleam Guard is BBB-accredited with an A+ rating.

To learn more, visit gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. Book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 1-250-800-5770.

